Global Fire Truck report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole.

Global "Fire Truck Market" report first sheds light on the preliminary data such as definition, applications, product types, manufacturers, regions, sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers.

Fire truck (also known in some territories as fire engine, or fire appliance) is the general term of the various types of fire fighting vehicles which equipped with a variety of fire equipment, firefighting apparatus, is a vehicle designed primarily for firefighting operations, also is the most basic mobile firefighting equipment. In addition, many fire departments often employ their vehicles for various other uses including emergency medical services and rescue purposes.

Scope of Fire Truck Market Report:

First, for industry structure analysis, the Fire Truck industry is concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 70 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Fire Truck industry.

Second, the production of Fire Truck decreased from 13108 units in 2012 to 15705 units in 2016 with an average growth rate of 4.63%.

Third, Europe occupied 30.42% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by China and North America, which respectively account for around 22.62% and 20.54% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, China was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 30.24% of the global consumption volume in 2016.

The worldwide market for Fire Truck is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

This report focuses on the Fire Truck in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Fire Truck Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Rosenbauer

Oshkosh

MORITA

Magirus

REV Group

Ziegler

Gimaex

Bronto Skylift

Zhongzhuo

CFE

Tianhe

YQ AULD LANG REAL

Jieda Fire-protection

Fire Truck Market Segmentation Analysis Includes:

Market by Types:

Fire fighting vehicle

Elevating fire truck

Special fire truck

Market by Application:

Municipal fire

Industrial fire

ARFF

This report contains the global Fire Truck market research with top performing countries in this industry and provides segmentation with types and applications with top players operating in the market.

Key questions answered in the Fire Truck Market report:

What will the market growth rate of Fire Truck industry in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Fire Truck industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Fire Truck?

Who are the key vendors in Fire Truck Market space?

What are the Fire Truck market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Fire Truck industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types, application and regions of Fire Truck?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Fire Truck Market?

