Toronto, ON, Canada - Zevrix Solutions today announces Package Central 1.11.11, a maintenance update to company's document collection workflow automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Originally developed for a major publisher in the United States, the software automates InDesign document packaging by processing files from hot folders. Package Central offloads file collection to a central system leaving operator workstations free from the packaging process.

The new version ensures that Package Central will use the current running version of InDesign instead of launching the latest one, which was the case with earlier releases of the app. It's especially useful for the customers who need to switch between InDesign versions in order to serve different clients. For example, users now can open InDesign CC 2018 to make Package Central process jobs using that version rather than the latest 2020 release.

Package Central solves the problem of centralized packaging and archiving of InDesign projects in a workgroup environment while serving unlimited users on a network. The software lets prepress operators, production artists, and designers simply submit files to watched hot folders that reside on a network. The app then automatically collects InDesign files along with their fonts and links into the destination folder with dynamically assigned variable name.

Package Central runs on a dedicated Mac station and watches hot folders for incoming InDesign files. The software offers the following key features and benefits:

• Automatically collect InDesign files from hot folders

• Update modified links automatically

• Create PDF and IDML files on the fly

• Automatic email notifications of process stages and errors

• Serves unlimited users on a network

• Variable folder names

• Detailed processing history

Pricing and Availability:

Package Central can be purchased for US$149.95 from Zevrix website as well as from authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for registered users. Package Central requires macOS 10.8-10.15 and Adobe InDesign CS5-2020. (http://www.zevrix.com/PackageCentral.php)

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Suite software, graphic file diagnostics and Microsoft Office on Mac OS. Zevrix Solutions is dedicated to helping professionals increase their profits through automating their everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs.

For more information, visit http://www.zevrix.com.

