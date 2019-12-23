Naphthalene Industry 2020 Key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, deployment models, opportunities, future roadmap and 2023 forecast.

Naphthalene Market 2020 report provides emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and supports decision-makers in making cost-effective business decisions. The Naphthalene market report assesses key opportunities in the Commodity Chemicals, Chemicals sector and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the 2020 growth of the Naphthalene industry. The market research report is intended to be helpful for the key executive (CEO and COO), potential investors, manufacturers, strategy growth managers, and research institutes in the Naphthalene industry.

Industry researcher project The Naphthalene market size will grow by 185.3 thousand tons and CAGR of 2.01% during the period 2020-2023.

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the rising demand for bio-based chemicals.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the health hazards caused by naphthalene exposure.

About Naphthalene Market

The high demand for naphthalene sulfonates in China will trigger the naphthalene market growth in the forthcoming years. The country accounts for over 63% of the global consumption of naphthalene and naphthalene sulfonates. These specialty chemicals are often added in concrete admixtures to reduce water consumption while improving the durability, workability, and strength of concrete. As a result, a rising number of construction activities in China will eventually boost the naphthalene sulfonates market demand during the forecast period. Our Research analysts have predicted that the naphthalene market will register a CAGR of more than 2% by 2023.

Naphthalene Market 2020 Trend, Challengeand Driver: -

Market Overview

Growing polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market

One of the growth drivers of the global naphthalene market is the growing polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market

PVC, one of the most widely used plastics, is produced by the polymerization of vinyl chloride monomer

It is extensively used in range of construction applications as it is lightweight, strong, durable and versatile

Availability of substitutes

One of the challenges in the growth of the global naphthalene market is the availability of substitutes

Naphthalene is increasingly replaced with essential oils, such as lavender, mint, and white camphor oils, for moth control

This will adversely affect the growth of the market during the forecast period

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the naphthalene market during 2019-2023, view our report

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies

Porter's five forces analysis included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future Naphthalene market size.

The report splits the global Naphthalene market intothe Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Region. The Naphthalene Market report provides a detailed analysis of the key players in the market which provides a company overview,financial overview, service offering, different strategies used by them, and comprehensive SWOT analysis.

Key vendors operating in 2020 Naphthalene market space are-

Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd, JFE Holdings, Inc., Koppers Inc., NIPPON STEEL and SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION., Rain Industries Limited

Research methodology is based on extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research includes in-depth interviews with industry experts, vendors, resellers and customers. Secondary research includes Platform, industry publications, company reports, news articles, analyst reports, trade associations and the data published by Government agencies.

