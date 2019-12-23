NEWS »»»
Naphthalene Industry 2020 Key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, deployment models, opportunities, future roadmap and 2023 forecast.
Naphthalene Market 2020 report provides emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and supports decision-makers in making cost-effective business decisions. The Naphthalene market report assesses key opportunities in the Commodity Chemicals, Chemicals sector and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the 2020 growth of the Naphthalene industry. The market research report is intended to be helpful for the key executive (CEO and COO), potential investors, manufacturers, strategy growth managers, and research institutes in the Naphthalene industry.
Industry researcher project The Naphthalene market size will grow by 185.3 thousand tons and CAGR of 2.01% during the period 2020-2023.
“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the rising demand for bio-based chemicals.”
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the health hazards caused by naphthalene exposure.
About Naphthalene Market
The high demand for naphthalene sulfonates in China will trigger the naphthalene market growth in the forthcoming years. The country accounts for over 63% of the global consumption of naphthalene and naphthalene sulfonates. These specialty chemicals are often added in concrete admixtures to reduce water consumption while improving the durability, workability, and strength of concrete. As a result, a rising number of construction activities in China will eventually boost the naphthalene sulfonates market demand during the forecast period. Our Research analysts have predicted that the naphthalene market will register a CAGR of more than 2% by 2023.
Naphthalene Market 2020 Trend, Challengeand Driver: -
Market Overview
Competitive Landscape
Porter’s five forces analysis included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future Naphthalene market size.
The report splits the global Naphthalene market intothe Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Region. The Naphthalene Market report provides a detailed analysis of the key players in the market which provides a company overview,financial overview, service offering, different strategies used by them, and comprehensive SWOT analysis.
Key vendors operating in 2020 Naphthalene market space are-
Research methodology is based on extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research includes in-depth interviews with industry experts, vendors, resellers and customers. Secondary research includes Platform, industry publications, company reports, news articles, analyst reports, trade associations and the data published by Government agencies.
2020 Influencing Factors of Market:
Naphthalene Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:
