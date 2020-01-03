Medical Textiles Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Medical Textiles market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions' development status.

Medical Textiles MarketReport 2020 provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

This report studies the global Medical Textiles Market analyses and researches the Medical Textiles development status and forecast in the United States, EU, Japan, China, India, and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in the global market.

Medical Textiles are used in hygiene, health and personal care, as well as in surgical applications. These products include: wipes, baby and adult diapers, adult sanitary and incontinence products, as well as, medical and surgical products, such as operating gowns, operating drapes, sterilization packs, dressings, sutures and orthopedic pads.



In the last several years, global market of medical textiles developed stably, with an average growth rate of 8%. In 2015, the global production of medical textiles reached 3258 K MT.



, With developed manufacturing technology and low labor cost, China is the largest supplier, with the production market share over 32% in 2015, and other Asian regions also accounted for over 34% market share globally.



, Europe accounted for over 34% of market size in 2015. The market is developed in Europe due to the mature healthcare sector, growing consumer demand for improved healthcare facilities. North America is the second largest regional segment accounting for over 29% of the global market volume in 2015. Meanwhile, China and other Asia regions demand is projected to witness a high growth rate of over 10% due to increasing penetration of disposable baby diapers and feminine hygiene products.



, Non-woven textile dominated the global medical textiles market, accounting for over 57% of global volume in 2015. This segment is projected to gain market share over the forecast period, due to high performance characteristics such as easy disposability, cost-effectiveness and reduced danger of cross-contamination.



, Healthcare and hygiene products and non-implantable goods application segments together accounted for a share of nearly 60% in 2015. Healthcare and hygiene products are rapidly gaining popularity in the developing regions including Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East due to rising healthcare infrastructure.



,TheGlobal Medical Textiles market is valued at 12200 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 18500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size ofThe Medical Textiles market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Medical Textiles market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Medtronic (Covidien)

Johnson and Johnson

3M

BSN medical

Smith and Nephew

Molnlycke

Medline

Dupont

Cardinal Health

B. Braun

Allmed Medical

Ahlstrom

Winner Medical

Lohmann and Rauscher

JianErKang

Hakuzo

KOB

TWE Group

Zhende Medical

Vilene

Medpride

Techtex

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Medical Textiles market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out. The Global Medical Textiles market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

By theproduct type, the market is primarily split into:

Non-woven Fabric

Woven Fabric

Knitted Fabrics

By theend users/application,this report covers the following segments:

Implantable Goods

Non-implantable Goods

Healthcare and Hygiene Products

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Medical Textiles market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Medical Textiles market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Medical Textiles manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Medical Textiles with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To protect the value and volume of Medical Textiles submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

