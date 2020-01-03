Travel insurance refers to the risk associated while traveling such as injury or death, loss of luggage, delays, and others. It provides numerous benefits such as trip cancellation, loss of luggage & travel documents, and others. Growing tourism is the key factor driving the travel insurance market in addition to increasing government initiative, for instance, to visit some countries such as Luxembourg, the United States, Belgium, France, and others it is mandatory to have travel insurance to obtain VISA.

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Travel Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Travel Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Travel Insurance. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are CSA Travel Protection (United States), USI Affinity (United States), Tata AIG Insurance (India), Seven Corners Inc. (United States), Travel Safe (United States), MH Ross Travel Insurance Services Inc. (United States), Allianz Global Assistance (France), Bharti AXA General Insurance (India), AXA (France), Reliance General Insurance (India), InsureandGo (United Kingdom), Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (United States), Travelex Group (United Kingdom), ICICI Lombard General Insurance (India), Tokio Marine HCC (United States), PT Astra Aviva Life (United Kingdom), FWD Insurance (Hong Kong), American Express Company (United Kingdom)

According to AMA Market Analyst, the Global Travel Insurance market may see a growth rate of 8.25%

The Global Travel Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Domestic Tourism, Oversea Tourism), Distribution Channel (Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Company, Bank, Insurance Broker, Insurance Aggregator, Others), Insurance Cover (Single Trip Travel Insurance, Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance, Long-Stay Travel Insurance, Others), End User (Education Traveler, Business Traveler, Family Traveler, Fully Independent Traveler, Others)

Market Trends:

Increasing Distribution Channels Such As Banks, Insurance Brokers, Aggregator and Others

Emphasizing on Online Platform to Sale Travel Insurance

Market Challenges:

Lack of Awareness in Middle Income Group People

Market Drivers:

Increasing Unusual Events Such As Natural Disasters and Terrorist Attacks

Rising Awareness among Millennials to Secure Their Travel

Market Restraints:

Lack of Transparency Associated With Insurance Policies

Issues Related To Claim Travel Insurance

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Travel Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Travel Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Travel Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Travel Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Travel Insurance Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Travel Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Travel Insurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Travel Insurance Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources - Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



