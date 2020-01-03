Soft Magnetic Powder Industry 2020 Market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the market size, growth, share, trends, as well as industry analysis.

Soft Magnetic Powder Market 2020 report provide emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and, support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions. The Soft Magnetic Powder market report assesses key opportunities in Specialty Chemicals,Chemicals sector and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the 2020 growth of the Soft Magnetic Powder industry. The market research report is intended to be helpful for the key executive (CEO and COO), potential investors, manufactures, strategy growth managers, and research institutes in the Soft Magnetic Powder industry.

Industry researcher project The Soft Magnetic Powder market was valued at USD XX.XX Billion and CAGR of 8.7% during the period 2020-2023.

Request for Sample PDF of Report@https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/14513246

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing use of silicon steel in the electrical and electronics industry.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing adoption of electric motors in automotive applications.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the volatility in raw material prices.

Global Soft Magnetic Powder Market: About this market

Soft magnetic powder market analysis considers sales from electrical steel, cold-rolled lamination steel, soft ferrites, amorphous steel, and other products. Our analysis report also considers the sales of soft magnetic powder in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the electrical steel segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the significant growth of substantial growth in the power transformer market will play a significantly vital role in the electrical steel segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global soft magnetic powder market report looks at factors such as increasing adoption of electric motors in automotive applications, the surge in transformers installations, and growth in data center infrastructure. However, volatility in raw material prices, a high failure rate of electronic components, the cyclical nature of the electronics industry may hamper the growth of the soft magnetic powder industry over the forecast period.

Soft Magnetic Powder Market 2020 Trend, Challengeand Driver: -

Global Soft Magnetic Powder Market: Overview

Increasing adoption of electric motors in automotive applications

Emissions from fossil fuel-based vehicles account for a significant share of global air pollution. The adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) offers an effective solution to resolve this issue as EVs use electric motors and electricity instead of an engine and fossil fuels, respectively. This has led to an increase in the adoption of electric motors in automotive applications. The recent transition to green technologies in the automotive industry is prompting OEMs to improve electric motors. The growth of the hybrid vehicle and the cost of hybrid passenger cars are crucial factors for the automotive motors market. The reduction in the prices of hybrid passenger cars, technological improvements in hybrid and electric cars, along with government initiatives, are likely to increase the adoption of automotive motors, and thereby. boost the demand for soft magnetic powder. This will lead to the expansion of the global soft magnetic powder market at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.

The growing use of silicon steel in the electrical and electronics industry

Silicon steel is used to produce most motor laminations. The addition of silicon to the steel increases the electrical resistance of the motor lamination and improves the ability of magnetic fields to penetrate it and consequently reduces the hysteresis loss in the steel. The addition of silicon to steel also makes the steel more efficient and faster in terms of building and maintaining magnetic fields and, at the same time, reduces corrosion. Silicon steel is used in several electrical applications, such as electrical stators/rotors and motors, coils, magnetic coils, and transformers where the electromagnetic field plays an important role. This motor laminate material is extensively used in motion control products where the additional costs are justified by the enhancements in performance. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global soft magnetic powder market during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global soft magnetic powder market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. , and in In line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading soft magnetic powder manufacturers, that include Arnold Magnetic Technologies, DEXTER MAGNETIC TECHNOLOGIES, FJ Industries AS, Hitachi Metals Ltd., Höganäs AB, SG Technologies Ltd., Sintex AS, Steward Advanced Materials LLC., Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., and VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH and Co. KG.

Also, the soft magnetic powder market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future Soft Magnetic Powder market size.

Fill the Pre-Order Enquiry form for the report@https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14513246

The report splits the global Soft Magnetic Powder market intothe Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Region.

The Soft Magnetic Powder market report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Soft Magnetic Powder market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios of following key players.

Key vendors operating in 2020 Soft Magnetic Powder market space are-

Arnold Magnetic Technologies, DEXTER MAGNETIC TECHNOLOGIES, FJ Industries AS, Hitachi Metals Ltd., Höganäs AB, SG Technologies Ltd., Sintex AS, Steward Advanced Materials LLC., Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., and VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH and Co. KG.

The CAGR of each segment in the Soft Magnetic Powder market along with the global market (as a whole) is explained with great ease. Also, global and regional Soft Magnetic Powder market supply chain analysis provides vital info about producers, distributers and key end-users in the market. It also explains import-export situations, affecting factors etc. to fully and deeply reveal market situations.

Purchase this report (Price 2500 USD for a single-user license) @https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/14513246

2020 Influencing Factors of Soft Magnetic Powder Market:

Soft Magnetic Powder Market Environment:- Government Policies for each products, Market Risks, Technological Changes,

Soft Magnetic Powder Market Drivers:- Progressing Demand, Cost Reduction, 2020 Market Opportunities, Limits, and Challenges.

Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size:- Global Size, by Type/Product Category, Applications/End Users, and By Regions/Geography.

Global Key Data:- Market Size, Market Share, Product Sales Price, Growth, and Growth Rate.

Research objectives of the Soft Magnetic Powder market report:

To provide actionable intelligence alongside the market size of various segments.

To detail major factors influencing the 2020 market (drivers, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and other critical issues).

To determine the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact.

To analyze business dimensions with an eye on individual growth trends and the contribution of upcoming market segments.

To track the competitive landscape of the market.

Be sure to follow on Linkedin at @360 Market Updatesfor more on growth research and the research market.

CONTACT US

Name: Mr. Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Organization: 360 Market Updates

Phone: +1 424 253 0807 / + 44 203 239 8187

You May Check Our Other Report -

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Soft Magnetic Powder Market expected to succeed CAGR of 8.7% until 2023, Current business standing in Specialty Chemicals,Chemicals Sector .