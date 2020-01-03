The Sucker Rod Market 2019 research report gives the detailed analysis of the Sucker Rod Market, encasing an inside and out judgment of the Sucker Rod Market state and the forceful scene globally.

Sucker Rod MarketReport 2020 provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability.

This report studies the global Sucker Rod Market analyses and researches the Sucker Rod development status and forecast in the United States, EU, Japan, China, India, and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in the global market.

Sucker rod is the common equipment in the oil extraction. It is manufactured through many processes including the testing, straightening and forging. The sucker rod is placed between the polished rod and oil well pump. To deliver power, Sucker rod is manufactured from high quality carbon steel and alloy steel, which is conform to the API Spec 11B standard. Sucker rod has various types including the common sucker rod, hollow sucker rod and FRP sucker rod rod. Commonly we use the sucker rod coupling to connect the sucker rod. The sucker rod also has various specs to fit different environments and applications.



For industry structure analysis, the Sucker Rod industry is relatively dispersed. The top five producers account for about 30.70% of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest production area of Sucker Rod, also the leader in the whole sucker rod industry.



The Sucker Rod market was valued at 850 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 860 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 0.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sucker Rod.

This research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

List of Major Sucker Rod market competition by top manufacturers:

Tenaris

Dover

Weatherford

Nine Ring

Kerui Group

Jiyuan Petroleum Machinery

Ocher Machinery

DADI Petroleum Machinery

John Crane

Shengli Oilfield Highland

Shengli Oilfield Freet

Yanan Shoushan

Dongying TIEREN

Shouguang Kunlong

CNPC Equipment

Shandong Molong

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Sucker Rod market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out. The Global Sucker Rod market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into:

Steel sucker rod

FRP sucker rod

Hollow sucker rod

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments:

No corrosion or effective suppression oil well

Corrosive oil well

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Sucker Rod market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Sucker Rod market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Sucker Rod manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Sucker Rod with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To protect the value and volume of Sucker Rod submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

