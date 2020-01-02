Global Semi-Trailer market is predicted to grow at a very important CAGR within the future period because the scope and its applications are rising staggeringly across the world. with growth trends, numerous stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, analysis & media, international Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others. This report focuses on Professional Global Semi-Trailer Market 2020-2024 volume and value at Global level, regional level and company level.

A semi-trailer is a trailer without a front axle. A large proportion of its weight is supported by a tractor unit, a detachable front axle assembly known as a dolly, or the tail of another trailer. , ,

CIMC

Wabash National

Schmitz Cargobull

Great Dane

Hyundai Translead

Utility Trailer

Krone

Stoughton

Kogel

Welton

SDC

Schwarzmüller Group

market for Semi-Trailer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 29100 million US$ in 2023, from 23700 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Flatbed Semi-Trailer

Lowboy Semi-Trailer

Dry Van Semi-Trailer

Refrigerated Semi-Trailer

Other

Logistics

Chemical

Food

Cement

Oil and gas

Other

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The leading manufactures mainly are CIMC, Wabash National, Schmitz Cargobull, Great Dane and Hyundai Translead. CIMC is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of Global market exceeds 9.35% in 2016., There are mainly five type product of Semi-Trailer market: Flatbed Semitrailer, Lowboy Semitrailer, Dry Van Semitrailer, Refrigerated Semitrailer and Other. Dry Van Semitrailer accounts the largest proportion., Geographically, the Global Semi-Trailer market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The North America held the largest share in the Global Semi-Trailer market, its revenue of Global market exceeds 32% in 2016. The next is Europe., The worldwide market for Semi-Trailer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 29100 million US$ in 2023, from 23700 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

