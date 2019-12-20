Application Platform Market analyzed the world's main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc.

Global “Application Platform Market” research report 2020 is a professional study on the current state of Application Platform Industry. The report serves key information about the industry, current situation and upcoming market condition, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The study reveals the market trends and the size of each separate segment within the market. The focused study uncovers the major aspects like drivers, restraints, on industry development patterns, scope, qualities, shortcomings, and openings.

The Global Application Platform market is expected to grow at a “CAGR of over 5% with revenue USD 3.23 billion” by 2020-2024. The "YOY (year-over-year) growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 4.83%" by the end of 2024.

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT:

On-premises

aPaas

Large enterprises that deal with critical business information prefer on-premises application platform as it provides an optimum level of data security with physical access controls and security protocols. As a result, many vendors such as Salesforce and Mendix Tech BV offer on-premises application platforms.

The market growth by the on-premises segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the aPaaS deployment model segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the application platform market size.

About Application Platform Market:

Application Platform Market analysis considers sales from both on-premises and aPaaS deployment. Our study also finds the sales of application platform in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the on-premises segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as data security with physical access controls and security protocols will play a significant role in the on-premises segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global application platform market report looks at factors such as the growing popularity of cloud-based services, increasing capital investment in application development for mobile and web, and rapid development of mobile app ecosystem. However, issue associated with vendor lock-in, lack of awareness about PaaS services, and availability of open-source platforms may hamper the growth of the application platform industry over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics of Application Platform Industry:

Driver: Growing Popularity Of Cloud-Based Services



Trends: Launch Of Application Platform



Challenges: Availability Of Open-Source Platforms



Growing popularity of cloud-based services



Enterprises are gradually focusing on reducing their overall capital expenditure by adopting modern technologies. SMEs are adopting cloud-based services such as aPaaS solutions for leveraging key benefits offered including reduced setup and labor cost as well as minimized expansion cost. Also, cloud-based solutions provide enterprises the benefit of using a single, all-purpose development framework as per-per-need and pay-per-use. This popularity of cloud-based services will lead to the expansion of the global application platform market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.



Launch of application platform



Application developers and enterprises are increasingly developing application platforms for reducing software development and deployment time. Vendors are developing innovative platform solutions to create applications for business processes, to model blockchain applications on a preconfigured Azure-supported network, and to enable users to run applications on any platform. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Some Key Players of Global Application Platform Market Are:

BMC Software Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

GigaSpaces Technologies Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Micro Focus International Plc

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

and Siemens AG.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Application Platform market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Application Platform Market by means of region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

The Application Platform market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Competitive Landscape:

With the presence of several major players, the global application platform market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading application platform manufacturers, that include BMC Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., GigaSpaces Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and Siemens AG.Also, the application platform market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Reasons for Buying this Report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

Research Objectives of Application Platform Market Report:

To analyze the Application Platform consumption (Value and Volume), product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Application Platform market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key Application Platform manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Application Platform market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Detailed TOC of Application Platform Market Report 2020-2024:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



•2.1 Preface



•2.2 Preface



•2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE



•Market ecosystem



•Market characteristics



•Value chain analysis



•Market segmentation analysis



PART 04: MARKET SIZING



•Market definition



•Market sizing 2019



•Market outlook



•Market size and forecast 2019-2024



PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



•Bargaining power of buyers



•Bargaining power of suppliers



•Threat of new entrants



•Threat of substitutes



•Threat of rivalry



•Market condition



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT



•Market segmentation by deployment



•Comparison by deployment



•On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•aPaaS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Market opportunity by deployment



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



•Geographic segmentation



•Geographic comparison



•North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Key leading countries



•Market opportunity



PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



•Market drivers



•Market challenges



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS



•Launch of application platforms



•Emergence of low-code application platforms



•Growing number of acquisitions and partnerships



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



•Overview



•Landscape disruption



•Competitive scenario



PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS



•Vendors covered



•Vendor classification



•Market positioning of vendors



•BMC Software Inc.



•Cisco Systems Inc.



•GigaSpaces Technologies Ltd.



•International Business Machines Corp.



•Micro Focus International Plc



•Microsoft Corp.



•Oracle Corp.



•Salesforce.com Inc.



•SAP SE



•Siemens AG



PART 14: APPENDIX



•Research methodology



•List of abbreviations



•Definition of market positioning of vendors



PART 15: EXPLORE







