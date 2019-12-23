Affinity Chromatography Reagents Industry 2020 Key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, deployment models, opportunities, future roadmap and 2023 forecast.

Affinity Chromatography Reagents Market report provides accurate forecasts by 2023 and experts opinion from credible sources, and the recent RandD development in the industry is also a backbone of the Affinity Chromatography Reagents industry report.

For the help of new participants about the opportunities in 2020 Affinity Chromatography Reagents Market, this report offers a competitive scenario of the Affinity Chromatography Reagents industry with growth trends, structure, driving factors, scope, opportunities, challenges, vendor landscape analysis in Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology and Life Sciences,Life Sciences Tools and Services Sector and so on, is discussed in the report.

Industry researcher project The Affinity Chromatography Reagents market was valued at USD 364.29 million and CAGR of 9.22% during the period 2020-2023.

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing demand for purification in immunotherapies.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the adoption of automation in affinity chromatography.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high cost of resins used in affinity chromatography.

Global Affinity chromatography reagents Market: About this market

Affinity chromatography reagents include buffers and media/resins that are used to prepare immunosorbents, protein tags, and hydrogen peroxide. Technavio’s affinity chromatography reagents market analysis considers sales to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, food and beverage industry, cosmetic industry, and other segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of affinity chromatography reagents in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the extensive application of affinity chromatography in drug affinity screening and growth in drug research will significantly help the market segment in maintaining its leading position. Also, our global affinity chromatography reagents report has observed market growth factors such as extensive application in drug discovery, adoption of automation in affinity chromatography, and extensive use of affinity chromatography for food-quality testing. However, stringent regulations regarding purity standards, high cost of resins used in affinity chromatography, and labor-intensive purification task may hamper the growth of the affinity chromatography reagents industry over the forecast period.

Global Affinity chromatography reagents Market: Overview

Adoption of automation in affinity chromatography

The manual way of protein purification and production is labor-intensive and time-consuming. To help users in overcoming these challenges, vendors are offering automated solutions. Moreover, these solutions are of low cost. These factors have increased the adoption of automated affinity chromatography systems, which, in turn, has augmented sales of affinity chromatography reagents. This driver will contribute to market growth. The market will record a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for purification in immunotherapies

At present, the development of novel therapeutics such as immunotherapies, to treat various health conditions, has significantly increased. Consequently, the deployment of purification processes, such as affinity chromatography, for immunotherapies, has increased. This, in turn, has augmented the need for purification reagents such as resins, buffer, and media. Therefore, this trend will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global affinity chromatography reagents market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global affinity chromatography reagents market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading affinity chromatography reagents manufacturers, which include Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., General Electric Co., Merck KGaA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Also, the affinity chromatography reagents market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future Affinity Chromatography Reagents market size.

The report splits the global Affinity Chromatography Reagents market intothe Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Region. The Affinity Chromatography Reagents Market report provides a detailed analysis of the key players in the market which provides a company overview,financial overview, service offering, different strategies used by them, and comprehensive SWOT analysis.

Key vendors operating in 2020 Affinity Chromatography Reagents market space are-

Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., General Electric Co., Merck KGaA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Research methodology is based on extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research includes in-depth interviews with industry experts, vendors, resellers and customers. Secondary research includes Platform, industry publications, company reports, news articles, analyst reports, trade associations and the data published by Government agencies.

2020 Influencing Factors of Market:

Market Environment:- 2020 Government Policies, Market Risks, Technological Changes,

Market Drivers:- Progressing Demand, Cost Reduction, Market Opportunities, Limits, and Challenges.

Market Size:- Global Size in 2023, by Type/Product Category, Applications/End Users, and By Regions/Geography.

Key Data:- Market Size, Market Share, Product Sales Price, Market Growth, and Growth Rate.

