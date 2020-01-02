Spinal Needles Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025

Spinal needles are medical devices which are generally used for diagnostic or therapeutic purposes. Spinal needles are inserted into the spinal canal for the collection of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) for diagnostic testing or drug administration for the treatment of disease. Spinal anesthesia is an important procedure performed during spine surgery in which the spinal needles play an important role in the administration of anesthesia. Key players or manufacturers have modified the design of spinal needles to simplify their usage and minimize complications during spinal surgical procedures. Needle design varies in diameter, tip design, and orifice location, which has been altered to enable rapid flow of cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) and injected medication.

Report Overview @

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/spinal-needles-market.html

Major factors that are expected to drive the spinal needles market during the forecast period are rising prevalence of spinal stenosis or spondylolisthesis and neurological disorders, rise in the geriatric population leading to increasing displacement of vertebrae, which is associated with age, and increasing applications of spinal needles in different spine surgeries.

Furthermore, the increase in number of patients suffering from neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, increasing awareness about spinal diseases, rising healthcare expenditure of people, and increasing government support for RandD activities are also likely to fuel the spinal needles market during forecast period. However, the rise in surgical cost, side-effects of spine surgery, and alternative diagnostic tests are anticipated to be major restraints of the spinal needles market during the forecast period.

Request Sample @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=Sandrep_id=34055

The spinal needles market is segmented based on product type, application, and end-user. In terms of product type, the spinal needles market is segmented into atraumatic needles, directional spinal needles, and pencil-point needles, which are employed for different spinal surgeries. Pencil-point needles are currently the most widely adopted devices. Promising results of the advancements in spinal needles for treatment of various spine surgery and rising clinical studies in spinal surgeries are expected to drive the spine needles product segment in the next few years. Based on application, the spine needles market is segregated into diagnostic and therapeutic.

Diagnostic applications of spinal needles include evaluation of the surgeries such as posterolateral gutter fusion surgery, transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion surgery, and posterior lumbar interbody fusion surgery. Therapeutic applications of spinal needles for surgery include anterior/posterior spinal fusion surgery, pain management, percutaneous vertebroplasty, percutaneous kyphoplasty, and extreme lateral interbody fusion surgery. Various clinical trials are underway for the application of spinal needles technique in the treatment of other major spinal or vertebrae disorders.

Request Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=Bandrep_id=34055

In terms of region, the global spinal needles market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global spinal needles market from 2017 to 2025 due to factors such as rise in the geriatric patient population suffering from vertebrae displacement and spinal stenosis or spondylolisthesis, increasing number of spinal surgeries, increasing prevalence of different neurological disease, and increasing awareness among the people.

According to the report published by Dartmouth Institute of Health Policy and Clinical Practice, in 2014, nearly 80% of Americans are likely to experience back pain and about 30 million people a year are projected to receive professional medical care for a spine problem. This, along with increasing approvals on surgical procedures by surgeons, presents significant opportunities for players operating in the spine needles market in North America. However, the rising incidence of spinal surgeries in Asia Pacific, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising demand for new techniques for the treatment of spondylitis are expected to augment the spinal needles market in Asia Pacific from 2017 to 2025.

Key players operating in the global spinal needles market include SARSTEDT AG and Co, Becton Dickinson, B. Braun Medical, Vygon, PAJUNK, Thiebaud S.A.S., Boston Scientific Corporation, Smiths Medical, Halyard Health, Exel International, MYCO Medical, Wallach Surgical, Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Argon Medical Devices, Inc, and Cook Medical.

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Spinal Needles Market Global Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis to 2025