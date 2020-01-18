All the statistical and numerical that has been forecasted in this Business Intelligence report is represented with the help of graphs, charts, or tables which makes this report more user-friendly.

Global Business Intelligence Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 20.37 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 42.62 billion by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 9.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in adoption of IoT based technologies that have been caused by the significant emergence of IoT in every aspect of industries and business operations.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Growth in usage of cloud and cloud computing is one of the major factors driving the market growth

Increasing demand of analysis-based and data-evident business decisions; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Key Segmentation: Business Intelligence Market

By Component (Platform, Software, Services),

Data Type (Structured Data, Unstructured Data, Semi-Structured Data),

Technology (Mobile, Cloud, Social, Others),

Deployment Model (On-Demand, On-Premises),

Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises),

Application (Predictive Asset Maintenance, Fraud Detection and Security Management, Supply Chain Optimization, Network Management and Optimization, Workforce Management, Sales and Marketing Management, Operations Management, Others),

Industry Vertical (BFSI, Telecommunications and IT, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics, Media and Entertainment, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Market Competitors:Business Intelligence Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the business intelligence market are Microsoft; SAP SE; IBM Corporation; TABLEAU SOFTWARE; Oracle; SAS Institute Inc.; QlikTech International AB; MicroStrategy Incorporated; Information Builders; Pegasystems Inc.; Continuum Managed Services; Hitachi Vantara Corporation; TIBCO Software Inc.; Sisense Inc.; Verizon Wireless; RACKSPACE US, INC.; Cisco; ATandT Intellectual Property; Juniper Networks, Inc.; VMware, Inc; GoodData Corporation; TARGIT; ALTERYX, INC.; Birst, Inc.; Fair Isaac Corporation; Salesforce.com, inc.; ALTEN Group and Stratebi.

In February 2019, Pegasystems Inc. announced that they had purchased the assets of Infruid Labs, which will help in enhancement of Pegasystems Inc.’s product portfolio and enhance the customer experience for the existing products and services provided by the organization through better visualization and interpretation experiences.

In January 2019, Continuum Managed Services announced that they had acquired Brightgauge. This acquisition is a strategic decision taken by Continuum Managed Services which will significantly improve the customers serviced by them and will help enhance their presence globally.

Overview of Global Business Intelligence Market

Business Intelligence Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Business Intelligence Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Business Intelligence Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Business Intelligence Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Business Intelligence Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Business Intelligence

Global Business Intelligence Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

