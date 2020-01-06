In Trimellitic Anhydride market report, Global competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Global “Trimellitic Anhydride Market” Research study which offers visions of detailed research on historic and recent market size along with the estimated future prospects of the market and emerging trends in the market. Global Trimellitic Anhydride Market 2019 research report further supplies the logical stances of the industry by considering features such as market growth, consumption volume, market trends and Trimellitic Anhydride industry cost structure during the forecast period 2019-2024.

Trimellitic anhydride (TMA) is an important refined chemical product with white or light yellow flake crystal structure. With a molecular formula of C9H4O5, Trimellitic anhydride has a molecular weight of 192.12, a melting point of 165ºC and a boiling point of 390ºC. Trimellitic anhydride can dissolve easily in water, ethyl alcohol and other organic solvents. In the presence of water, Trimellitic anhydride (TMA) will rapidly hydrolyze (within 10 minutes) to form Trimellitic Acid (TMLA).

Trimellitic Anhydride Market analysed the current state in the definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Trimellitic Anhydride Market report also focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions, etc. in the international Trimellitic Anhydride Industry.

Trimellitic Anhydride Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Flint Hills Resources

Polynt

Jiangsu Zhengdan Chemical

Wuxi Baichuan Chemical

Anhui Taida New Materials

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Scope of Trimellitic Anhydride Market Report:

There are several manufacturers in the world, such as, Flint Hills Resources, Polynt, Jiangsu Zhengdan Chemical, Wuxi Baichuan Chemical, Anhui Taida New Materials. FHR is still the largest manufacturer of trimellitic anhydride and it has established plants in USA, Europe and Southeast Asia. In the trimellitic anhydride production market, FHR is still occupied a large market share of 32.62% in 2015. Otherwise, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical has shut up the manufacturer plant in 2014.China and USA are the important consumption market and suppliers of trimellitic anhydride. In these developed regions like Europe and USA, advanced manufacturing technology provided possibility for the fast development of trimellitic anhydride industry.

China is the emerging market of trimellitic anhydride. Manufacturers like Zhegndan, Baichuan have built considerable capacity of trimellitic anhydride. With the research and development of technology, there will be more companies come into this market in the future.The market concentration of trimellitic anhydride industry is relatively high and the top 6 manufacturers occupied more than 98% market share. The high concentration can make full use of resources, but it will also limit the introduction of new technology. In the past five years, the price of trimellitic anhydride is increasing because of the huge demand.

We tend to believe this industry is a developing industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. In the future, many new manufactures will build and expand the new plant, for product prices, the increasing capacity and the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Trimellitic Anhydride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 450 million US$ in 2024, from 400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.This report focuses on the Trimellitic Anhydride in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Trimellitic Anhydride Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The process is analysed thoroughly with respect four points Manufacturers, regional analysis, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications and the actual process of whole Trimellitic Anhydride industry.

Trimellitic Anhydride Market Segmentation Analysis Includes:

Market by Types:

MC Method Product

MGC Method Product

Market by Application:

Trimellitate Plasticizer

Powder Coatings

Insulation Materials

Polyester Resin

Others

