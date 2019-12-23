The global machine vision systems market was valued at US$ 9.11 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to reach US$ 17.57 Bn by 2027.

Machine Vision Systems are considered the next generation intelligent systems that are mainly used in industrial applications for detection, measurement, identification, inspection, and other functions. Machine vision systems play an important role in the robotics sector and they are used to guide autonomous robots. To enhance productivity, industries such as automotive, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals need to focus on reducing labor-intensive processes and increasing accuracy; machine vision systems offer a great solution to overcome these concerns. Machine vision systems perform complex and repetitive tasks with high accuracy and consistency in comparison to traditional systems. Machine vision systems consist of components such as image sensors, frame grabbers, processors, PLCs, and others, which are driven by a software package to execute user-defined applications. Machine vision systems are also employed in non-inspection applications such as guiding robots, pick and place the parts, dispensing liquids and many more. The machine vision components market is anticipated to experience significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand in industries such as automation, robotics and nonmanufacturing which includes intelligent transport systems, logistics and medical, exhibiting substantial market growth.

The key companies operating in the market include Basler AG, Cognex Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A, FLIR Systems, Inc., IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH, ISRA VISION AG, Keyence Corporation, OmniVision Technologies, Inc., Omron Microscan Systems, Inc., and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, among others.



With the increasing adoption of machine vision systems in various industrial verticals for production automation, the demand for machine vision technology is likely to increase in the coming years. The machine vision systems help in identifying defects that are difficult to inspect and visualize by humans. The functions performed by machine vision systems include surface defects, missing features, assembly errors, and detection of damaged parts. Machine vision also helps in aligning the parts for high accuracy in assembly operations.

Machine vision systems are classified into three types, namely: Smart Vision Systems, PC-Based Vision Systems, and 3D Vision Systems. Machine vision systems have set the highest growth record in North America in 2018. Europe is the key manufacturer and exporter of machine vision systems worldwide. The manufacturing industry is the largest end-user of these systems, however, the growth of machine vision systems in non- industrial niche applications such as logistics, intelligent traffic systems, IP video surveillance, and others are also rising owing to ongoing improvements in the technology resulting in decreasing the costs of these systems.

On the basis of type, the globalmachine vision systems marketis bifurcated into smart machine vision systems, PC-based vision systems, and 3D machine vision systems. PC-based machine vision systems are faster than smart machine vision systems and also, PC-based vision systems are upgradable and can have comparatively many customizable and alternative parts and swap them. This versatility makes a PC-based vision system highly customizable since it can have newer or more application-specific hardware installed to specialize on a certain task or have its general range of functions expanded.

Machine vision systems are characterized by these components and they allow different levels of customization with respect to applications. Analog cameras and digital cameras will observe a declining trend of growth as the introduction of smart cameras has cloned the market for analog and digital cameras. On the basis of component, the global machine vision systems market is segmented into cameras, frame grabbers, processors, illuminations and optics, vision software, vision sensors, and others.

Strategic Insights

Market initiatives were observed to be the most adopted strategy in the global machine vision systems market. Few of the recent market initiatives are listed below:

2019:Cognex Acquired SUALAB in order to advance its leadership in deep learning-based machine vision. The acquisition of SUALAB’s intellectual property and engineering team is anticipated to enhance Cognex’s existing deep learning competencies based on technology that was acquired from ViDi Systems in April 2017.

2019:Basler AG expanded its embedded vision portfolio with the introduction of Embedded Vision Kit based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 820 and based on NXP's i.MX8 processor family. The company also added the new dart BCON for MIPI 13 MP camera module for applications requiring high resolution.

2018:Keyence Corporation Released the Clamp-On Micro Flow Sensor to monitor problematic liquid flow. This new product reduces the risk of clogging and pressure loss. The flow sensor has applications for monitoring instantaneous flow, accumulated flow and shot/dispensing.

