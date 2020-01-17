The report “Polypropylene Market by Type (Homopolymer, Copolymer), Application (Injection Molding, Fiber & Raffia, Film & Sheet, and Blow Molding), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022”, indicates that the global polypropylene market size is expected to attain revenues worth USD 99.2 billion by 2022, from USD 75.4 billion in the year 2017. Polypropylene is suitable for packaging because of its properties such as lightweight, durability, high clarity, low density, and excellent heat resistance. For insulating electronic goods and building wraps, polypropylene is useful in electronics and electricals as well as in construction and building.

Homopolymers expected to become the most extensively used type in the polypropylene market

Homopolymers are stiffer than copolymers and also render a high ratio of strength-to-weight. Polypropylene homopolymer is an excellent material for corrosion-resistant structures due to its strong resistance to chemicals and welding properties. Prosthetic and orthotic devices, pump components, storage tanks, and secondary containment are among the most used applications for the homopolymer type of polypropylene.

Blow molding will emerge as the most extensive application in the polypropylene market

The usage of polypropylene is rising in the application of blow molding because of increasing demand in emerging countries for packaged foods and beverages. Polypropylene is used at a larger scale in this application of blow molding because it can withstand high temperatures along with having an elevated melting temperature. Moreover, polypropylene can be effortlessly stream sterilized as well. Pesticide/lubricant containers, water bottles, and shampoo bottles are among the most used applications.

The medical sector to be the fastest-growing end-user industry in the global polypropylene market

Polypropylene exhibits characteristics that contain a blend of structural properties & heat resistance similar to polycarbonate, impact resistance equivalent to polyester, radiation resistance comparable to polyethylene or polystyrene, and flexibility of polyvinyl chloride. It has a high resistance to disinfectants, cleaning agents and many other solvents that make it appropriate for caddies, surgical trays, and various medical devices. The most prominent application in medical devices of polypropylene is syringes.

Asia Pacific will acquire the biggest share of the global polypropylene market

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the majority of the global polypropylene market share. In the Asia Pacific, China is estimated to be the biggest market of polypropylene at the time of the prediction period. India, Japan, and South Korea, among the other significant countries that contribute to the growth of the market of polypropylene. The polypropylene material possesses astounding moldability and mechanical properties and is available at a low cost. All this leads to the rise in the usage of polypropylene in numerous applications, for example, injection molding, film, and sheet blow molding, and raffia & fiber.

The leading polypropylene manufacturers include SABIC (Saudi Arabia), LyondellBasell (The Netherlands), DuPont (US), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), INEOS (Switzerland), Sumitomo Chemicals (Japan), Total S.A. (France), China Petrochemical Corporation (China), Formosa Plastics Group (Taiwan), and LG Chem (South Korea).

