Top Players in Needle Coke Market are GrafTech International Ltd., Graphite India Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, JXTG Holdings, Sumitomo Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation, Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group, Sojitz Ject Corporation, Posco Chemical Company, C-Chem Co., Ltd., China National Petroleum Corporation, Phillips 66, Baotailong New Material Co.,Ltd., Bao-steel Group, Seadrift Coke LP, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, and Petrocokes Japan Ltd

The global needle coke market is likely to gain momentum from the ongoing industrial development in energy, construction, transportation, and aviation industry. According to an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Needle CokeMarket Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Petroleum Derived, Coal Tar Pitch), by Grade (Intermediate, Premium, Super Premium), by Application (Graphite Electrode, Lithium-Ion Battery, Special Carbon Material), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” needle coke is being utilized the most in battery, aluminum, and steel manufacturing units. This is likely to impact the global market positively. Additionally, it plays a very important role in the steel recycling process.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visithttps://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/needle-coke-market-100516

Key Segmental Overview:

1. By Type

Petroleum Derived

Coal Tar Pitch

2. By Grade

Intermediate

Premium

Super Premium

3. By Application

Graphite Electrode

Lithium-Ion Battery

Special Carbon Material

Others

4. By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Request a Sample Copy of the Global Market Research Reporthttps://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/needle-coke-market-100516

Key Market Driver Extensive demand from steel industry

Key Market Restraint Unpredictable and volatile prices of oil and gas

Immense Growth Opportunities in Wind and Solar Power to Favor Growth in Europe

The global needle coke market is geographically divided into Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and North America. Amongst these regions, North America is projected to witness notable growth in the market because of the persistent development in the production and exploration activities of hydrocarbon. Also, the ongoing strategic development in transportation, industrial products, electronics and telecommunication, and infrastructure will contribute to the overall needle coke market growth in this region. Europe, on the other hand, is witnessing a rise in the rate of steel utilization which is anticipated to propel the market. This is mainly because of the increasing focus on energy security which has further led to numerous growth opportunities in wind and solar power industries. Technological advancement is also aiding in the needle coke market growth in this region.

Fortune Business Insights predicts that Asia Pacific has a huge growth potential. This is because of the existence of several prominent graphite electrode manufacturers in the region. This is coupled with the rising adoption of lithium batteries in China. India, one of the fastest developing countries in Asia Pacific, is slowly opening its door to immense development opportunities. The Middle East and Africa is growing day by day due to its advanced production and exploration activities for gas and oil. This region is also exporting petroleum products and are involved in hydrocarbon business. These factors are likely to drive the needle coke market in this region.

Key Market Players Aim to Focus on Strategic Joint Ventures to Gain Competitive Edge

Two Chinese companies, namely, Shanghai Baosteel Chemical Co. Ltd, a manufacturer of premium steel products and Fangda Carbon, a manufacturer and seller of carbon products announced that they have jointly set up Ultra-High Power (UHP) grade graphite electrode plant in August 2018. The plant is named Boafang Carbon Material Technology Co. Ltd. The companies also revealed that the unit capacity is anticipated to be approximately 100,000 tons per year. The operation will commence from 2020. Shanghai Baosteel Chemicals possesses 51% share in this new company and the registered amount of this joint venture is USD 190 million. Reliance Industries Ltd., a multinational conglomerate company, headquartered in Mumbai, announced that it has approached three leading oil marketing companies to purchase petroleum coke, also known as petcoke from them in August 2018. It was done for firing its $5 billion petcoke gasifiers.

Request for customizationhttps://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/needle-coke-market-100516

Fortune Business Insights has profiled some of the prominent market players operating in the global needle coke market. They are

Graphite India Ltd.

Posco Chemical Company

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited

GrafTech International Ltd.

Bao-steel Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

China National Petroleum Corporation

Sumitomo Corporation

Seadrift Coke LP

Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group

Petrocokes Japan Ltd.

Indian Oil Corporation

Phillips 66

JXTG Holdings

Baotailong New Material Co. Ltd.

Sojitz Ject Corporation

C-Chem Co. Ltd

Major Table of Content ForNeedle CokeMarket:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Needle Coke Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 North America Needle Coke Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Europe Needle Coke Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Asia Pacific Needle Coke Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 The Middle East and Africa Needle Coke Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Latin America Needle Coke Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

Have any Query? Speak to Analyst at:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/needle-coke-market-100516

View Related Reports:

Advanced Energy Storage Market anticipated to reach US$ 211 Bn by 2026

Carbon Capture and Sequestration Market anticipated to reach USD 5.6 Bn by 2026

About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Needle Coke Market Ravishing Growth With Major Industry Factors And Key Players Till 2026