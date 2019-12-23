The Hand Trucks Market Focuses on the key global Hand Trucks companies, to define, describe and analyses the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

Global “Hand Trucks Market” (2019-2024) research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Global Hand Trucks Industry report also provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. This report categorizes the market based on market overview, regions, analysis by types and applications, market dynamics and manufacturers profiles.

About Hand Trucks

Hand truck, is an L-shaped box-moving handcart with handles at one end, wheels at the base, with a small ledge to set objects on, flat against the floor when the hand-truck is upright.

Hand Trucks Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Harper Trucks,Inc.

Milwaukee Hand Trucks (Gleason Industrial Product)

Magliner

Little Giant (Brennan Equipment and Manufacturing,Inc.)

Qingdao Huatian Hand Truck Co.,Ltd.

Qingdao Taifa Group

BandP Manufacturing (Craig and Tracy Hewett)

Wesco Industrial Products,LLC.

Maker Group Industry Limited

BIL Group

The Fairbanks Company

Qingdao Giant IndustryandTrading

Qingdao Xinjiangyuan Power Technology

Qingdao Zhenhua Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

Geographical Analysis of Hand Trucks Market:

This report focuses on the Hand Trucks in Asia market, especially in North America, Asia and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Hand Trucks Market Segment by Types, covers:

Steel Hand Trucks

Aluminum Hand Trucks

Hand Trucks Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Offline Sales

Online Sales

Scope of Report:

The global production of Hand Trucks is about 19822 K Units in 2016, China is the largest produce region in 2016, the production volume is about 8732 K Unit, the market share is about 44.05%; Southeast Asia is the second largest produce region in 2016, the production is about 3153 K Unit, the market share is about 15.90%;

The average price of Hand Trucks is about 96 USD per Unit in 2016, the average gross margin is about 22.67%, the gross margin shows downstream trend;

The hand trucks can be divided into 5 types, Under 150 pound, 150-300 pound, 300-600 pound, 600-1,000 pound, Over 1,000 pound. The 300-600 pound occupies largest market share about 41.24% in 2016; the hand trucks can be divided into four types by application which are Transport stations, Retail, Households, Other. The Retail occupies about 51.86% market share;

In the future, with the development of technology and economic level, and the ownership of Hand Trucks keeps rising, the Hand Trucks will have great increase range; the developing countries will be high growth rate market.

The worldwide market for Hand Trucks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 700 million US$ in 2024, from 580 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Hand Trucks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

