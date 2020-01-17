Yoga and its benefits

An article published on Harvard University’s website presents the advantages and benefits of yoga on one’s well-being. Yoga is an ancient form of meditation in India. It has become famous in today’s fast-moving and busy world. For many, this form of meditation provides peace and serenity to people with chaotic and demanding lives. Other studies on psychology also show how yoga contributes to one’s well-being. Listed below are some of the benefits that yoga provides:

1. Self-awareness

As a form of meditation, yoga enables people to focus on and pay attention to their physical abilities. Through this meaningful and in-depth attention, one becomes more aware of the “self.”

Yoga involves breathing exercises that improve one’s physical and mental strength. Unlike other physical activities, yoga focuses on the inward being. Because of this shift in focus, individuals practicing yoga develop a consciousness about their mental state over their physical state. Over time, these individuals are able to build their self-esteem and a positive body image.

2. Mindfulness

As individuals develop self-awareness through yoga, they also develop mindfulness in their current state. For instance, a study at Harvard University found that people who practice yoga are more mindful eaters than those who do not. Yoga helps develop mindfulness, which helps one become aware of how the body functions.

This mindfulness helps individuals overcome eating disorders. Some treatments for mental health disorders also involve the practice of yoga as it is proven to help develop awareness and mindfulness.

3. Weight management

With self-awareness and mindfulness, individuals who practice yoga can take care of their bodies through a healthy lifestyle and the development of physical flexibility. The same study at Harvard University found that people who practiced yoga for at least 30 minutes per week for at least four years gained less weight during middle adulthood than people who did not practice yoga. All in all, the study found that individuals who practiced yoga had lower body mass indexes (BMIs) than those who did not practice yoga.

Moreover, yoga routines help one develop flexibility and muscle strength. The body becomes toned and healthier for activities that can be strenuous for those who do not practice yoga.

MonthlyCalm.com’s online courses

MonthlyCalm.com is a website that offers online yoga courses. It helps busy individuals develop mindfulness and self-awareness through courses that comprehensively focus on yoga. These are some of MonthlyCalm.com’s courses:

How to Keep Calm

This online course addresses the toxic culture of workaholism worldwide. It also tackles the reality that the modern man faces today. Today’s world is demanding, fast-paced, and often chaotic. People deal with tensions and demands that can overwhelm them over time.

“How to Keep Calm” discusses possible solutions for today’s overworking problem. It teaches individuals to find their peace and calm amidst the chaos and movement around them. Through this course, one can learn different methods of meditation, which they can practice in the comfort of their homes.

Stress and How to Best Cope

MonthlyCalm.com recognizes the stress and anxiety that many people face today. Instead of teaching people how to hurdle these difficulties, the company’s “Stress and How to Best Cope” course teaches individuals how to embrace their situation while still enjoying the journey through meditation. It shows the proper responses and coping mechanisms to keep one’s mental being healthy and sound.

This course includes relaxation techniques that can help a person thrive even when dealing with stressful situations.

Everything Zen

Zen yoga is a form of meditation that includes breathing techniques. This MonthlyCalm.com course helps individuals identify techniques they can use during stressful situations. Since stress and anxiety are states of mind that one faces every day, this course aims to help people handle such situations while maintaining awareness and mindfulness in decision making.

The Definitive Yoga

This course focuses on the history and benefits of yoga. It is helpful for individuals who are still curious about the actual benefits of meditation and exercise. It covers different methods and techniques, as well as the history of yoga, which shows proof of the mental and health benefits of practicing yoga.

Be Fit and Healthy

Although MonthlyCalm.com focuses on yoga, this course covers a broader scope of fitness and health. It includes a discussion on nutrition, exercise, cardiovascular health, and mental health. All in all, this course aims to encourage individuals to be more conscious of their holistic being.

All in all, MonthlyCalm.com offers online courses that can open an individual’s mind and make them desire a healthier lifestyle through the practice of yoga. To know more about this topic and the company’s online courses, visit its website at https://monthlycalm.com/. You may also send an email to [email protected] for questions and concerns.

