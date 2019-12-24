The global anti-wrinkle products market was valued at USD 22.56 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 35.25 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Anti-wrinkle productscontain antioxidants that help to skin hydration. Anti-wrinkle products are gaining attraction because they are well-suited for formulating to slow down the aging process due to the high prevalence of extrinsic signs of aging, middle-aged people are increasingly experiencing aging anxiety. Major causes of wrinkles include lack of essential nutrients in the skin, higher duration exposure to UV light and pollutants, smoking dehydration drugs and other genetic factors. Popular ingredients in anti-wrinkle products like magnolia, antioxidants, Q10, arctiin, and hyaluronan facilitate moisture build-up, reduces wrinkles, and radicals.

Increased awareness of early aging is expected to fuel the demand for anti-wrinkle products in the global market. The pleasant appearance and beauty consciousness is becoming more important among individuals to look younger. Consumers spend a larger portion of their disposable income on beauty products, especially in the age group of 25 to 40 years. Skin aging is characterized, by the gradual deterioration of the skin's functional properties due to changes in the functioning of certain body organs and overall fitness levels. The increasing market demand for products that rapidly lower the signs of aging, including wrinkles, lines, blemishes, frown lines, and pigmentation, has therefore increased the demand for anti-wrinkle products. However, the market is segregated, resulting in tough competition among global manufacturers. So the continuous development of new products by manufacturers according to the requirement of customers is expected to create major growth opportunities during the forecast period. However, the high prices and side effects of using anti-wrinkle products are expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Based on the product type, the serum segment expected to grow at the fastest rate of XXX CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the distribution channel, the online segment is expected to lead the global anti-wrinkle products market during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific accounted for 37% share in the global anti-wrinkle products market

Recent News:

In January 2019, Amway has launched “Artistry Signature select personalized serum kit”, which will help in targeting and resolving your unique skin issues.

In September 2017, Shiseido Company Limited has launched “Wrinklelift Deep Retinowhite 4”cream, it reduces wrinkles around eyes and mouth with whitening effect.

In September 2019, Avon Products Inc. has launched “ANEW”, anti-wrinkle plumping serum, aims to reduce wrinkles in just one week.

