Good news from the SSD market, YEESTOR Microelectronics Co., Ltd (hereinafter called ‘YEESTOR’) has reached deal with Teclast, supplying its storage controller to Teclast's SSD products.

Teclast is one of the most influential brands in the global consumer electronics market. It has always been prioritizing product quality through strict quality control and relentlessly pursuing perfection. Teclast's choosing YEESTOR as its SSD controller supplier has shown its high recognition to YEESTOR the brand and its products.

How YEESTOR did make it into Teclast SSD supply chain? Roddy Luo, Marketing Director of YEESTOR, considered its major competitive advantages to be technological expertise, holistic services, and mature leading controller solutions.

He also stated that YEESTOR provides its clients with whole-package solutions from controllers to firmware and flash chips, with possible customization service depending on clients' personalized need.

Meanwhile, YEESTOR has full control over its products and technology, with its proprietary flash controller, making YEESTOR a more reliable choice for clients.

Currently in SSD field, Teclast chose to further its collaboration with YEESTOR, not only due to the trust built from their fruitful cooperation in the past but also because of the high performance and reliability of YEESTOR SSD controller, which passed the strict quality test of Teclast.

It is learned that YEESTOR SSD controllers include consumer and industry level SATA3.2 SSD controller YS9083XT/YS9081XT, and flagship consumer level and light enterprise-level PCIe SSD controller YS9203/YS9201, etc.

In recent years, YEESTOR has obviously accelerated its development in the SSD controller market. It has made great breakthroughs in R&D and product mass production, along with frequent new partnerships with more clients. We have reasons to believe that, the China IC design companies like YEESTOR, focusing on flash memory controller R&D, will be recognized by more and more SSD clients.

