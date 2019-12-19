Key Companies Covered in Hops Market Report are Steiner, Hops, The HEINEKEN Company, Yakima Chief Hops, Bintani Australia PTY Ltd., New Zealand Hops Limited, BAARTH-HAAS GROUP, Hollingberry and more

The growing demand for different hops varieties and its flowers by crucial industries, such as medicine, brewery, and cosmetics is expected to drive the global hops market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Hops Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Cascade Hops, Chinook Hops, Amarillo Hops, Centennial Hops, Others), By Application (Medicinal Drugs, Alcoholic Beverages, Cosmetics, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026.” The Increasing adoption of hops by the pharmaceutical industry due to its antibacterial properties is likely to enable growth to the global hops market.

Some of the key companies that are present in the Global Hops Market are

Steiner

Hops

The HEINEKEN Company

Yakima Chief Hops

Bintani Australia PTY Ltd.

New Zealand Hops Limited

BAARTH-HAAS GROUP

Hollingberry

Carlsberg Group

Kalsec Inc.

Charles Faram, and Brewers Select Limited among the other hops producers.

The Partnership of Medical Marijuana with Peak Health and Immunag™ Inc. Will Boost Growth

Peak Health, a premier fitness and nutrition company and ImmnuAG declared their partnership withMedical Marijuana, Inc., the first openly trading cannabis company inthe US, for the distribution of only hops (Kriya brand Humulus)-obtained cannabidiol (CBD) product, ImmunAg™.

To Gain More Insights into the Market with Detailed Table of Content and Figures, Click Here

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/hops-market-100742

The product will be distributed as Real Scientific Humulus Oil (RSHO-K) by Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s only subsidiary,HempMeds. The partnership between the companies is likely to contribute to hops revenue owing to the hemp extract of Kriya brand Humulus, which holds no Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) but has a high concentration of CBD. In addition, the launch of hop beer by leading market players is further promoting hops growth. For instance, Canopy Beer Co. announced the launch of Green Hop beer, which is brewed with locally procured Brixton hops.

Hops Benefits Will Fuel Demand and Promote Growth

The rising demand for hops has impelled leading market players to focus on the production of hops products by using different bittering hops variety. This factor is likely to aid in the expansion of hops shares. Likewise, acquisition and product launches by key players to remain prominent in the market is also contributing to hops revenue. The rising demand for different flowers and hops verities by industries such as brewery, cosmetics and medicine is predicted to support hops growth in the forthcoming year.

The rapidly increasing popularity of craft beer and surge in demand for exotic flavored beers are expected to further encourage the growth of the global hops size. Hops-based products when consumed in unregulated amount may induce some side-effects on human health. This factor is likely to hamper hops growth.

Additionally, huge amounts of water is required by hops plants on a daily basis and farming of hops across hot or drought-prone areas is very difficult, which can further restrict the growth of the global hops market.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hops-market-100742

Segmentation for Hops Market are;

By Product Type

Cascade Hops

Chinook Hops

Amarillo Hops

Centennial Hops

By Application

Medicinal Drugs

Alcoholic Beverages

Cosmetics

Others

By Geography

Increasing Production Of Hops In The US Will Foster Growth

Geographically, the global hops market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East and Africa. North America holds the major market share in the global hops market, and it is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The U.S. is the leading producer of hops. This factor is expected to contribute considerably to the growth of hops revenue in the region. According to the Hops Growers of America, in 2017, hops harvest in the U.S. witnessed an increase of 20% from the previous year. Europe is likely to grow on a significant rate owing to the presence of major hops producing countries such as Germany, the Czech Republic, and others in the region.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/hops-market-100742

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Worldwide Confectionery Market Size, Share, Global Trends and Industry Segments Forecast till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights™

Dry Fruits Market Size, Share, Growth Insight, Key Development, Global Trends and Forecast 2026 | Fortune Business Insights™

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Website: Fortune Business Insights

Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Hops Market Size, Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Future Trends, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast 2026