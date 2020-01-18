Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Industry 2019 Global Market Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, and revenue and forecast 2024.

Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics market report on the world's major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions. Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics market report offers an extensive analysis of Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics industry to guide market players, new entrants and investors to get opinion of Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics industry.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a progressive, degenerative disorder that attacks the brain's nerve cells or neurons, resulting in loss of memory, thinking and language skills, and behavioural changes.

Market Overview:

The global Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics and therapeutics market was valued at USD 7,537.4 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 11,138.2 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 6.7%. The key factors propelling the growth of this market are investment in biomarkers for drug development, increasing pipeline drug development, increasing sophisticated diagnostics for early detection, along with more precise drug development, and emerging novel diagnostics technologies.

Alzheimer’s disease is one of the most prevalent types of dementia that occurs worldwide. According to the Alzheimer’s disease facts and figures, it is estimated that in every 33 seconds, a new case of Alzheimer's disease occurs, leading to high prevalence of the disease, of almost 35 million patients, around the world. The development of clinical diagnostics and therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease (AD) and other neurodegenerative conditions is becoming very important. In about 10-15% cases, the clinical diagnosis of AD is inaccurate. So, certain biomarkers that may improve the accuracy of the diagnosis are used. Biomarkers are neurochemical indicators used to determine the risk or prevalence of the disease.

Investing in biomarkers for drug development and early detection of AD acts as a major driver, and fuels the growth of the Alzheimer's disease diagnostics and therapeutics market, globally.

Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Top Key Players of Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Report Are:

F. Hoffmann

La Roche

Novartis AG

Merck and Co. Inc

Pfizer Inc

Eisai Co. Ltd

Biogen Inc

Johnson and Johnson

Eli Lilly and Company

Amarantus Bioscience Holdings Inc

Diagenic ASA

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

GE Healthcare

Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Market Trends:



Cholinesterase Inhibitors are Expected to hold the Highest Market Share in the Therapeutics Segment



In the therapeutics segment of the Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics and therapeutics market. Cholinesterase inhibitors are believed to have the largest market size and are expected to witness a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.



Cholinesterase inhibitors are used for the treatment of Alzheimer’s. These cholinesterase inhibitors are approved by the US FDA. Most physicians and perhaps most patients consider cholinergic drugs. Donepezil, galantamine, and rivastigmine are the generic names of cholinesterase inhibitors, which are likely to be the first-line pharmacotherapy choice for mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease. These drugs have somewhat different pharmacological properties, but all of them work by the same mechanism, which involves inhibiting the breakdown of acetylcholine, an important neurotransmitter associated with memory, by blocking the enzyme acetylcholinesterase.



The market is dominated by leading brands, such as Aricept, Exelon, and Reminyl; Aricept, whose active ingredient is a cholinesterase inhibitor, holds the largest market share. Several clinical trials are ongoing on cholinesterase inhibitors to increase drug efficacy and decrease adverse effects. Hence, oeing to the developments, the cholinesterase inhibitor drugs market is expected to grow during the forecast period.



North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America currently dominates the market for Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics and therapeutics ,and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The United States holds the largest share of the global Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics and therapeutics market. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 5 million Americans suffer from Alzheimer’s, as of 2017. The United States is considered to be the global leader in Alzheimer’s disease intervention and management. America has a large pool of biopharmaceutical companies, which cumulatively have 85 drugs for combating Alzheimer’s disease in various stages of the pipeline. Hence, the market is expected to register a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.





Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Report Answers Following Questions:

What are the important RandD (Research and Development) factors and data identifications to responsible for rising market share?

What are future investment opportunities in the in Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Devices landscape analyzing price trends?

Which are most dynamic companies with ranges and recent development within Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Devices Market till 2024?

In what way is the market expected to develop in the forthcoming years?

What are the principle issues that will impact development, including future income projections?

What are market opportunities and potential risks associated with Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Devices by analyzing trends?

