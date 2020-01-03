Graves Disease Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

The global grave’s disease market was valued at $630 million in 2017, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2018-2023). The global grave’s disease market is growing at a modest rate owing to technological advancement in ultrasound technology and the increasing incidence and prevalence rate of thyroid disorders caused due to grave’s disease. Grave’s disease increases the chance of occurrence of various thyroid disorder such as thyroid cancer, hyperthyroidism, and many others. Presence of cohesive reimbursement policies by government and private companies for diagnosis and treatment is also significantly contributing to the growth of the grave’s disease market across the globe. Technological advancement in the healthcare sector has been increasing due to the demand for improved healthcare.

The scope of technological modernization continues to grow in all industries such as healthcare, automobile, energy and so on. In healthcare, technological advancement is playing an important role in almost all processes. There have been substantial technological improvements in the system and development of new technologies that has allowed ultrasound to become more widely adopted for soft tissue diagnosis globally. Technological improvement in equipment includes a reduction in the size of equipment, less heat generation and more energy efficient. All these upgrades in the equipment along with significant improvement in the image quality is driving the effective diagnosis of grave’s disease.

Introduction of new technologies in the ultrasound system has been driving the growth of the market globally. One such technology is sonoelastography which utilizes to measure tissue stiffness. It allows to gather data and identify the mechanical characteristics of tissues and displays on the traditional b-mode ultrasound image. Sonoelastography can detect thyroid cancer as well as supports during liver fibrosis staging, thyroid nodule, lymph node, and indeterminate breast lump characterization. Such advancement in the ultrasound technology promotes the growth of the global grave’s disease market. Philips recently introduced the Affiniti 30, and it has continued to advance its EPIQ ultrasound platform, with anatomically intelligent features such as HeartModelA.I.—which provides automatic image quantification, 3D views, and saves time.

In addition, these market players are launching new advanced point-of-care ultrasound devices to position the market which in turn create enormous opportunities for the diagnosis and treatment of grave’s disease. For instance, in March 2018, Royal Philips in partnership with Innovative Imaging Technologies (IIT), announced an integrated tele-ultrasound solution based on Philips’ Lumify portable ultrasound system utilizing IIT’s Reacts collaborative platform. This innovation enables communication between the clinicians around the globe in real time by using tele-ultrasound solution. This innovation in POC technology is expected to drive the demand for POC ultrasound devices which in turn drives the grave’s disease industry.

