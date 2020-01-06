Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market 2020 Global research report is a professional and in-depth study on the market size, growth, share, trends, as well as industry analysis. Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market by top manufacturers, type and application, with sales market share and growth rate Forecasts till 2024

Global “Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market” 2020 report implement in-depth research of the industry with a focus on the current market trends future prospects.The cross-border e-commerce logistics market analysis considers sales from transportation, warehousing, and other services. Our study also finds the sales of cross-border e-commerce logistics in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.

The global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market is valued at USD 30.79 billion by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2020-2023. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market based on company, product type, end-user, and key regions.

In 2020, the transportation segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing government expenditure on logistics infrastructure will play a significant role in the transportation segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global cross-border e-commerce logistics market report looks at factors such as increasing penetration of mobile computing devices, growth of e-commerce startups, and cross-border e-commerce activities. However, the high cost of air freight and logistics, the growing number of cargo thefts, and stringent regulations on e-commerce logistics may hamper the growth of the cross-border e-commerce logistics industry over the forecast period.

List of theTop Key Playersof Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market:

AP Møller - Mærsk AS

Aramex International LLC

CH Robinson Worldwide Inc

CEVA Logistics AG

Deutsche Post AG

DSV Panalpina AS

FedEx Corp

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

United Parcel Service of America Inc

and XPO Logistics Inc

The scope of the report covers all the major system technologies that are currently being implemented in the global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics industry. Market values are based on the end-user (public and private) based on the manufacturing of Cross-border E-commerce Logistics systems. Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market manufacturers place orders when they receive work orders from Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market operators such as commercial, military, and others. Therefore, market numbers are derived from the end-user perspective, considering their (Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market operators) orders for the Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market.

Adoption of blockchain technology in the logistics market

Blockchain technology can be used to record digital transactions such as log miles and hours drove, and improve security, visibility, and accuracy of data. This technology is expected to help the logistics industry in forecasting and predicting asset volumes more accurately and ensure better asset utilization. It has the potential to prevent fraudulent activities in freight management and manage elements such as freight contracts and parts management. Due to several benefits of this technology, some of the leading logistics service providers in the market are expected to adopt this technology in the coming years. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing penetration of mobile computing devices Several e-commerce vendors are developing mobile compatible applications due to the growing penetration of mobile devices and preference for shopping through smartphone shopping apps. These mobile compatible applications are expected to transform the customer shopping experience with features such as ease of payment, comfort, and convenience. Moreover, vendors obtain information about their customers through these apps, which helps them in providing a tailored shopping experience through targeted advertising to achieve customer loyalty and customer retention. Therefore, the increasing penetration of mobile computing devices is leading to an increase in online orders which, in turn, will benefit cross-border e-commerce logistics companies by driving the demand for services such as transportation and warehousing. Thus, the increasing penetration of mobile computing devices will lead to the expansion of the global cross-border e-commerce logistics market at a CAGR of over 8%

Global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 156 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market by means of aregion:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

The Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Competitive Analysis:

With the presence of several major players, the global cross-border e-commerce logistics market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cross-border e-commerce logistics manufacturers, that include A.P. Møller - Mærsk AS, Aramex International LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service of America Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Also, the cross-border e-commerce logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Following are Key Queries of Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market:

Which geographical region would have more demand for Cross-border E-commerce Logistics products/services?

What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Cross-border E-commerce Logistics region-wise market?

Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR and annual Cross-border E-commerce Logistics growth?

What is the ongoing and estimated Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market size in the upcoming years?

What is the Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market possibility for long-term investment?

What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market new players?

What are the risk and challenges involved in Cross-border E-commerce Logistics suppliers?

What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Cross-border E-commerce Logistics product in the coming years?

What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market?

What are the latest trends in the regional Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market and how prosperous they are?

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2020

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market by product

Comparison by product

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market by offline distribution channel

Global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market by online distribution channel

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market by end-user

Comparison by end-user

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global licensed sports merchandise market by geography

Regional comparison

Licensed sports merchandise market in Americas

Licensed sports merchandise market in EMEA

Licensed sports merchandise market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

