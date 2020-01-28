Latest Report on Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market (2020) discusses the impact of various Factors influencing the market growth and drivers, further sheds light on market overview, key manufacturers, strategic adopted by them, size, latest trends and types, revenue, gross margin with regional analysis and forecast to 2026.

A Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), is a software-based laboratory and information management system that offers a set of key features that support a modern laboratory’s operations. Key features include workflow and data tracking support, flexible architecture, and smart data exchange interfaces and more. The features and uses of a LIMS have evolved over the years from simple sample tracking to an enterprise resource planning tool that manages multiple aspects of laboratory informatics. The LIMS is an evolving concept, with new features and functionality being added often. In this report, the software and service are both counted.

In 2019, the global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market size was US$ 836.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1413.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2026.

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market is segmented into On-premise LIMS, Cloud-based LIMS, etc.

Segment by Application, the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market is segmented into Pharmaceutical, Life Sciences Industry, Academic Research Institutes, Food and Beverage, Oil and Gas, Chemical Industry, Others, etc.

The Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) business, the date to enter into the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market, Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Thermo Scientific, LabWare, LabVantage Solutions, Genologics, LABWORKS, Abbott Informatics, Accelerated Technology Laboratories, CloudLIMS, Ocimum Biosolutions, ApolloLIMS (Common Cents Systems), Caliber, Khemia Software, RURO, Apex Healthware, LabLogic Systems, Quality Systems International, LabLynx, Blaze Systems, Freezerworks, etc.

Thermo Scientific

LabWare

LabVantage Solutions

Genologics

LABWORKS

Abbott Informatics

Accelerated Technology Laboratories

CloudLIMS

Ocimum Biosolutions

ApolloLIMS (Common Cents Systems)

Caliber

Khemia Software

RURO

Apex Healthware

LabLogic Systems

Quality Systems International

LabLynx

Blaze Systems

Freezerworks

This report studies the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

On-premise LIMS

Cloud-based LIMS

Pharmaceutical

Life Sciences Industry

Academic Research Institutes

Food and Beverage

Oil and Gas

Chemical Industry

Others

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size

2.2 Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Growth Rate by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Sales by Manufacturers

3.2 Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Sales by Type

4.2 Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Revenue by Type

4.3 Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Price by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) by Country, Type, Application

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Central and South America

10 The Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

Continued to more detail chapters.

