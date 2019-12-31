Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Tape Storage Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Tape Storage Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Magnetic tape storage is a system, which allows the storage of digital data on a magnetic tape. It is based on one of the oldest concepts of digital information system. However, tape storage technology has been displaced as a prime back-up storage medium, it still remains well suited for the purpose of archiving digital data owing to its low cost, long term durability, and high data storage capacity. Appropriate cartridge loading and robotic selection can add latency in case the tape storage technology is a part of a library.



Major Key Players in This Report Include,



Dell Inc. (United States), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Lenovo (Hong Kong), Oracle Corp. (United States), Overland Storage (United States), Qualstar Corporation (United States), Quantum Corporation (United States) and Seagate Technology PLC (United States).



Get Free PDF Sample Pages of Tape Storage Market Report: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/69160-global-tape-storage-market-1

Market Drivers

Increasing Threats of Ransomware Attacks on Organizations Networks

The Rapidly Growing Data Volume Has Created the Need for Tape Storage

The Robust Reliability of Tape Storage

The Surging Need for economical cold data storage

Market Trend

The Growing Role of Tape in the Cloud

Shipped Capacity Has Been Continuously Increasing

Opportunities

Continued Investment in New Tape Technologies

The Rapidly Growing Demand from Developing Countries

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Tape Storage Market research report include SWOT analysis.



The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Industry: IT and Telecommunication, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Media and Entertainment, Research and Academia, Healthcare, Oil and Gas, Government & Defense, Others

Technology: LTO-1 to LTO-5, LTO-6, LTO-7, LTO-8, DDS-1, DDS-2, DDS-3, DDS-4, DLT IV), Component (Tape Cartridges, Tape Vault)

End User: Cloud Providers, Data Centers, Enterprises, Others

Top Players in the Market are: Dell Inc. (United States), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Lenovo (Hong Kong), Oracle Corp. (United States), Overland Storage (United States), Qualstar Corporation (United States), Quantum Corporation (United States) and Seagate Technology PLC (United States).



For Early Buyers | Get Up to 20% Discount on This Premium Report: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/request-discount/69160-global-tape-storage-market-1



The regional analysis of Global Tape Storage Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Tape Storage Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Tape Storage market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Tape Storage Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Tape Storage

Chapter 4: Presenting the Tape Storage Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Tape Storage market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Tape Storage Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.





Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA - 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]



