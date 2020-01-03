Genomic Biomarker Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2023

The global genomic biomarker market was valued at around $3.1 billion in 2017, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period (2018-2023). Primarily, genomic biomarkers market is driven by the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases (CVD), and neurological diseases. These biomarkers have been designed to expand its potential in clinical cancer genomics. The cancer genomes study exposes abnormalities in genes and develops different types of cancer. This includes prostate cancer, breast cancer, lung and bronchus cancer, melanoma, thyroid cancer, leukemia, liver cancer, and skin cancer. Additionally, increasing investment and research in genomic biomarkers are also significantly driving the global genomic biomarker market.

Due to advantages of genomic biomarkers in diagnosis, the research has been further supported by the investments. A large number of biomarkers have been developed till now in the global genomic biomarker industry. For instance, according to Genome Research, there are 106 separate biomarkers developed for breast cancer for different accuracy, specific clinical or molecular characteristics, number of genes, ease of interpretation, and biological origin as of 2014. In order to increase the accuracy further for clinical applications, governments are investing in research facilities. The National Cancer Institute (NCI) in March 2016 had earmarked $5.5 million for funding for the establishment of laboratories with an aim to advance research on biomarkers and biomarker assays for various cancers such as of the prostate, lung, breast, and genitourinary organs.

The Biomarker Developmental Laboratories (BDLs) will be a part of the early detection research network of the NCI. Within this funding the NCI’s aim is to fund eight to ten BDLs that will be involved in developing and characterizing the new biomarkers and assays or refining the existing ones. The research areas included in this funding opportunity are the development of new serum- and tissue-related biomarkers for detection and diagnosis of cancer; discovery and development of promising omics biomarkers; and the integration of cell signalling, genetic, and biochemical pathways into novel network- and pathway-based biomarkers with a wider applicability across different tumor types.

The development and research process in biomarkers include internal validation. There are two types of validation that takes places to review the accuracy and reliability of the biomarker test. Analytical and clinical validation are the two main validations. The analytical validation displays the accuracy and reliability of the test. While, clinical validation represents robust and reliable results for the test. The continuous interest of the government and big companies in the research and development of new technologies for biomarker is a driver that is motivating the market growth for global genomic biomarkers market.

GLOBAL GENOMIC BIOMARKER MARKET - SEGMENT

By Disease Indication

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostics Centers and Research Laboratories

GLOBAL GENOMIC BIOMARKER MARKET - REGIONAL

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

