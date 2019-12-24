The global public safety in-building wireless DAS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34% during the forecast period. Wireless connectivity continues to provide significant contribution in enterprise networks; which includes connectivity to the internet via LAN and wireless-cellular to the public switched telephone network.

The global public safety in-building wireless DAS system market is significantly driven by the rising 4G and 5G high speed-internet technology and growing stringent rules and regulations regarding fire and other safety protocols. Increasing focus of organizations towards the effective management of a huge amount of identities, and unified safety to customers and stringent regulatory compliance are the major factors augmenting the overall market growth. The public safety wireless communication system is an essential service, as it offers multi-band communications, multi-protocol for commercial cellular for public safety. Along with these, it also offers high reliability and availability, encrypted communications with battery backup at the time of a power failure. Public safety communications are increasingly paving its path in areas that are generally not covered by commercial cellular communications, such as stairwells, equipment rooms, and underground locations. Whereas, factors such as high installation and maintenance costs and the requirements of highly skilled personnel for the operation of such systems are some of the restraining factors of the market.

Rules and Regulations Concerning Public Safety

Various stringent rules and regulations implemented by the government concerning public safety are one among the major factor propelling market growth. For instance, in the US, the International Fire Code (IFC) stipulates the public safety systems to cover around 95% of a building; whereas, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) requires around 90% coverage of the building for the safety purposes. Some of the trends of the market that acts as challenges in the in-building cellular coverage for first responders include, the cellular wireless connectivity, communication failure, and limitation of enforcement of fire codes requiring booster systems. Furthermore, companies continuously investing in the RandD development and advancement of its product offerings, such as Zinwave offers various solutions regarding the safety purposes, which includes UNItivity 5000, a system that offers a full spectrum, fiber-based and future-ready for tolerating the critical and emergency situations.

Current Market Trends Covered in the market report:

• Increased spending on the safety of the public by government and organizations is driving the public safety in-building wireless DAS systems market growth.

• Shifting of consumer preferences toward the use of novel and advanced safety systems in critical areas, such as hospitals and educational complexes are expected to provide a growth rate to the public safety in-building wireless DAS systems market

• Antennas and DAS head-end and remote units’ segment will account for significant growth in the market

• The novel innovations and geographical expansions will be the key strategy of the players.

• North America will register a significant growth rate in the global public safety in-building wireless DAS system market.

Global Public Safety In-Building Wireless DAS System Market - Segmentation

By Component

• Antennas

• Cables

• DAS Head-End and Remote Unit

• Repeaters

By Application

• Corporate Buildings

• Healthcare

• Hospitality

• Stadium and Airports

• Others (Retail and Education)

Global Public Safety In-Building Wireless DAS System Market Segment by Region

North America

• US

• Canada

Europe

• UK

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• France

Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

