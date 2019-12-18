Global Protein Engineering Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Rational Protein Design and Irrational Protein Design), by Protein Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Insulin, Erythropoietin, Interferon, Colony Stimulating Factor, Coagulation Factor, Vaccines, and Others), by Product (Instruments, Services and Software, and Reagents), and by End-User (Academic Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, and Contract Research Organizations), and Forecast 2019-2025

The global protein engineering market is significantly growing due to various key factors such as funding for protein engineering, increasing adoption of protein-based drugs over non-protein-based drugs, and high prevalence rate of chronic diseases. The protein engineering market is growing due to rising number of engineered proteins, and amino acids across the globe. It is majorly witnessing significant growth due to the increasing utilization of protein drugs comparatively non-protein drugs. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of diseases such as diabetes, CVD, blood pressure, and others, boosts the demand for protein engineering across the globe.

The protein energy malnutrition (PEM) is emerging in various rural areas owing to the rising disorders such as kwashiorkor (KWK), marasmus, and intermediate states of marasmus kwashiorkor (MKWK). The rising government initiatives are also increasing such as funding for RandD, cohesive policies for protein engineering that have influenced the healthcare industry. The increasing prevalence of protein deficient diseases is driving the growth of the market. According to the National Center of Biotechnology Information, the breast feeding leads to an early cause of PEM. Thus, the PEM is increasing the prevalence of diseases in the rural areas.

Diet is responsible of causing PEM, such as food taboos and ignorance, poor lifestyle that are related to a lack in weaning food varieties. For causing PEM, the infection also plays a vital role in the onset of KWK and of some MKWK. A small number of infants in the rural areas with KWK had a rich protein diet that putting back the cause of a hypoprotein diet on the KWK onset. However, the measles, diarrhoea, bronchopulmonary, and parasitic diseases are the most common diseases in the rural areas. Among the social-cultural factors, the conjugal disorders are pre-dominating the global protein engineering market. According to the National Center of Biotechnology Information, the integrated child development services (ICDS) scheme has an important role in combating undernutrition that include health checkups, supplementary services, health checkups, and growth monitoring. But even after the age of 35 years, the prevalence of undernutrition still persists; however, the program has given more attenuation to coverage rather than the point-of-care.

Global Protein Engineering Market- Segmentation

By Technology

Rational Protein Design

Irrational Protein Design

By Protein Type

Monoclonal Antibodies

Insulin

Erythropoietin

Interferon

Colony Stimulating Factor

Coagulation Factor

Vaccines

Others

By Product

Instruments

Services and Software

Reagents

By End-User

Academic Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Global Protein Engineering Market Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

