Global Protein Engineering Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Rational Protein Design and Irrational Protein Design), by Protein Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Insulin, Erythropoietin, Interferon, Colony Stimulating Factor, Coagulation Factor, Vaccines, and Others), by Product (Instruments, Services and Software, and Reagents), and by End-User (Academic Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, and Contract Research Organizations), and Forecast 2019-2025
The global protein engineering market is significantly growing due to various key factors such as funding for protein engineering, increasing adoption of protein-based drugs over non-protein-based drugs, and high prevalence rate of chronic diseases. The protein engineering market is growing due to rising number of engineered proteins, and amino acids across the globe. It is majorly witnessing significant growth due to the increasing utilization of protein drugs comparatively non-protein drugs. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of diseases such as diabetes, CVD, blood pressure, and others, boosts the demand for protein engineering across the globe.
The protein energy malnutrition (PEM) is emerging in various rural areas owing to the rising disorders such as kwashiorkor (KWK), marasmus, and intermediate states of marasmus kwashiorkor (MKWK). The rising government initiatives are also increasing such as funding for RandD, cohesive policies for protein engineering that have influenced the healthcare industry. The increasing prevalence of protein deficient diseases is driving the growth of the market. According to the National Center of Biotechnology Information, the breast feeding leads to an early cause of PEM. Thus, the PEM is increasing the prevalence of diseases in the rural areas.
Diet is responsible of causing PEM, such as food taboos and ignorance, poor lifestyle that are related to a lack in weaning food varieties. For causing PEM, the infection also plays a vital role in the onset of KWK and of some MKWK. A small number of infants in the rural areas with KWK had a rich protein diet that putting back the cause of a hypoprotein diet on the KWK onset. However, the measles, diarrhoea, bronchopulmonary, and parasitic diseases are the most common diseases in the rural areas. Among the social-cultural factors, the conjugal disorders are pre-dominating the global protein engineering market. According to the National Center of Biotechnology Information, the integrated child development services (ICDS) scheme has an important role in combating undernutrition that include health checkups, supplementary services, health checkups, and growth monitoring. But even after the age of 35 years, the prevalence of undernutrition still persists; however, the program has given more attenuation to coverage rather than the point-of-care.
Global Protein Engineering Market- Segmentation
By Technology
By Protein Type
By Product
By End-User
Global Protein Engineering Market Segment by Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is an Indian market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
