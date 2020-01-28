New York City, Jan 28, 2020 (Issuewire.com) - Specializing in acute and chronic pain, Dr. Akbik is a board-certified pain management specialist and anesthesiologist who serves as President of Cincinnati Comprehensive Pain Center in Fairfield, Ohio.

In practice for more than 20 years, he takes a multidisciplinary approach at his office, helping each patient find optimal relief from their pain by incorporating the medical, interventional, and complementary therapies that meet their unique needs. His specialties include minimally invasive spine surgery, personalized treatment of cancer pain, treatment of acute and chronic neck and back pain, headaches, osteoarthritis, and fibromyalgia. He helps patients with the full range of back problems, from sciatica and spinal stenosis to degenerative disc disease.

The overriding goals of the team at Cincinnati Comprehensive Pain Center are relieving pain, restoring mobility, and improving each patient's quality of life.

A Fellow of Interventional Pain Practice, Dr. Akbik earned his medical degree from the University of Aleppo Faculty of Medicine in Aleppo, Syria in 1988. His extensive education includes a residency in general surgery at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in Philadelphia and a second residency in anesthesia at Harvard Medical School in Boston. He relocated to Cleveland to complete his internship in anesthesia at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, then finished his training by going back to Boston for a fellowship in pain management at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School.

The doctor's exceptional qualifications include two board certifications in anesthesiology and pain medicine by the American Board of Anesthesiology, whose mission is to advance the highest standards of the practice of anesthesiology.

Pain management, pain medicine, pain control or algiatry, is a branch of medicine employing an interdisciplinary approach for easing the suffering and improving the quality of life of those living with chronic pain. A pain management specialist is a doctor who specializes in pain medicine, focusing on the evaluation, treatment, and prevention of pain.

Anesthesiology is the medical specialty concerned with the total perioperative care of patients before, during, and after surgery. Anesthesiologists are physicians specializing in perioperative care, the development of anesthetic plans, and the administration of anesthetics.

In hopes of sharing his knowledge and expertise, Dr. Akbik reaches out to patients in the Fairfield/Cincinnati area and abroad, having traveled to Jordan for medical mission trips since 2012. His dedication to helping patients in Syria led him to start a nonprofit, nongovernmental organization called Atlantic Humanitarian Relief.

For his compassionate and expert care, he has earned numerous accolades. According to Cincinnati Magazine and Cincy Magazine, Dr. Akbik has been voted the Top Doctor in Pain Management since 2007, an honor that is only awarded when thousands of local physicians recommend him as the doctor they would turn to and recommend to family and friends.

