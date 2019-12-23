Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Medical Mobility Aids and Ambulatory Devices, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety and Assistive Products, Communication Aids, Activity Monitors, Location Monitors, Others); End-User (Hospitals and Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities, Home Care)

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market Analysis to 2027" is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceuticals industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of in disabled and elderly assistive technology market with detailed market segmentation by product, end user and geography. The disabled and elderly assistive technology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading in disabled and elderly assistive technology market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.



The disabled and elderly assistive technologies provide devices that help to overcome cognitive difficulties, impairments, and disabilities in the disabled and geriatric population. Disabled and elderly assistive devices offer devices for the community who are not self-dependent. The disabled and elderly assistive technologies comprise several methods that aim to provide improved quality of life and enhanced accessibility to disabled and geriatric patients. This technology helps the aged population to listen, read, move, and conduct other day-to-day activities.



The disabled and elderly assistive technology market is anticipated to grow by an increase in several assistive devices manufacturers. However, the high cost of several advanced products, low level of acceptance for a few products, and low reimbursement from medical insurers are restraining the market growth. Moreover, an increase in the proactiveness of people and a rise in value to better health conditions are anticipated to provide productive growth opportunities for market growth.

This Research Report covers key developments in the in disabled and elderly assistive technology market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership and collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from in disabled and elderly assistive technology market are anticipated to have lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for in disabled and elderly assistive technology market in the global market.



Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the disabled and elderly assistive technology market.



• Ai Squared

• Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc.,

• Inclusive Technology Ltd.

• Invacare Corporation

• Medline Industries, Inc.,

• Permobil AB

• Siemens Ltd

• Sonova Holding Ag

• Sunrise Medical (US) LLC

• Widex Ltd.

The report also includes the profiles of key in disabled and elderly assistive technology market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Market Segments:-



The disabled and elderly assistive technology market is segmented on the basis of product and by end user. Based on product the market is segmented as medical mobility aids and ambulatory devices, assistive furniture, bathroom safety and assistive products, communication aids, activity monitors, location monitors and others. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals and nursing homes, assisted living facilities and home care.

Regional Outlook:-

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in disabled and elderly assistive technology market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South and Central America. The disabled and elderly assistive technology market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting disabled and elderly assistive technology market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South and Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the disabled and elderly assistive technology market in these regions.

