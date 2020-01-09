The thermostatic & digital mixing valves market in North America was valued at US$ 764.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,260.4 Mn by the end of the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The thermostatic and digital mixing valves market is witnessing growth due to the adoption of modular construction increases annual potential saving up to US$ 20 Bn. Federal standards mandate to use showerheads with a flow rate less than 2.5 gallons per minute (GPM) at water pressure 80 psi, which saves water by about 25%-60%. Digital mixing valves are operated by sensors and they automatically turn on or turn off depending on the set temperature, thereby saving water and energy. Digital mixing valves increase efficiency and reduce temperature swings by controlling water temperatures to ±2°F. Unlike mechanical mixing valves, thermostatic valves automatically draw only hot water unless cold water is required if we set the appropriate temperature. Thus, these valves help reduce the wastage of cold water

Get a Sample Copy of Thermostatic and Digital Mixing Valves Market @https://www.alltheresearch.com/sample-request/343

Key Findings:

North America dominated the global thermostatic and digital mixing valves market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period

The bronze and brass valve had thehighest revenue in the market in 2018 and expected to reach US$ 810.1 Mn by 2026

The thermostatic mixing valve segment held a market share of 76.0% in the year 2018 in the global thermostatic and digital mixing valves market

Based on the flow rate, the segment with 2-20 GPM flow rate dominated the thermostatic and digital mixing valves market with a market share of 35.5% in 2018

The BACnet communication protocol held a market share of 30.2% in the year 2018 in the global thermostatic and digital mixing valves market

FOR MORE CUSTOMIZATION @ https://www.alltheresearch.com/customization/343

Recent News:

In 2019, Leonard Valve has installed their thermostatic mixing valves in San Diego University campus. As the result of this, Leonard Valve has expanded their business footprint in the region of San Diego.

In 2019, Aalberts has acquired Applied Process (Applied), based in different locations in the US. As the result of this acquisition, Aalberts will have an extended heat treatment solutions portfolio.

In 2018, Honeywell International Inc. completed a tax-free spin-off of their Home and Technologies business segment into a publicly traded company called Resideo Technologies. As a result of this spin-off, the assets and liabilities of this division was removed from the company. The spin-off will tend to give better returns to the shareholders, as the division will have more focus on the core competency.

In 2018, Acorn Controls launched a new mixing valve model called ‘Alpha’. This newly launched Alpha Mixing valve is made up of lead-free components which providethe benefits of corrosion and lime resistance. These valve models come with ‘TwistConnect’ fittings.

About AlltheResearch:

AllTheResearch was formed with the aim of making market research a significant tool for managing breakthroughs in the industry. As a leading market research provider, the firm empowers its global clients with business-critical research solutions. The outcome of our study of numerous companies that rely on market research and consulting data for their decision-making made us realize, that it’s not just sheer data-points, but the right analysis that creates a difference.

For all your Research needs, reach out to us at:

39180 Liberty Street Suite 110, Fremont, CA 94538, USA

Contact Person: Rohit B.

Email: [email protected]

US: 1-888-691-6870

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Growth of Thermostatic & Digital Mixing Valves Market with 6.7% CAGR Evaluated in Latest Research