The global prostate cancer therapeutics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The major factors that are primarily driving the market growth include a significant prevalence of prostate cancer that increases the demand for efficient therapies for the treatment of cancer.

Advances in prostate cancer have been witnessed across the countries, such as the US, Canada, China, and Germany. In the US, National Cancer Institute (NCI) offers funding to the researchers to advance the understanding regarding prevention, detection, and treatment of prostate cancer. Most men diagnosed with prostate cancer can live a long time; however, challenges remain while opting for the best treatments for individuals at all disease stages. Therefore, scientists at NCI are working for the development of advanced alternatives for prostate cancer for more accurate treatment of the patients, which in turn, will drive the global prostate cancer therapeutics market.

NCI scientists have developed a procedure that integrates magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) with transrectal ultrasound (TRUS) for highly accurate prostate biopsies. MRI can identify potential areas of cancer within the gland, however, is not practical for real-time imaging for guidance in prostate biopsy. Fusion biopsy is a new procedure that uses a computer to fuse an MRI image with an ultrasound image. This allows doctors to use guided ultrasound to biopsy areas of possible cancer seen on MRI. In a clinical trial, referred to as the Prostate Evaluation for Clinically Important Disease (PRECISION) trial, an MRI targeted biopsy approach was highly successful for identifying higher-grade cancers that were possible needs treatment as compared to biopsies performed with only ultrasound guidance.

Fusion biopsy was also better in terms of detecting low-grade cancers that were not likely to require treatment. The scientists are also testing the utilization of machine learning, also known as artificial intelligence (AI) technology that can support to effectively recognize suspicious areas in a prostate MRI. The technology is also being tested to improve the evaluation of biopsy samples for more accurate identification of which cancer need to be treated and which could be managed applying active surveillance. The advent of AI in medical diagnosis could lead to a more efficient and reliable diagnosis, which in turn, will propel the growth of the global prostate cancer diagnostics and therapeutics market.

NCI-led researchers are working to develop new imaging methods to improve the diagnosis of recurrent prostate cancer. A protein known as prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) is found in large quantities and nearly exclusively on prostate cells. By fusing a molecule that attaches to PSMA to a compound utilized in positron emission tomography (PET) scan imaging, the scientists can see tiny deposits of prostate cancer that are very small to be detected using regular imaging. This could support doctors and patients to make better-informed treatment decisions for metastatic prostate cancer. For instance, when a man is first diagnosed and small amounts metastatic cancer is found, hormone therapy may be chosen rather than surgery.

Additionally, this may allow doctors for treatment of cancer recurrence, either in the prostate or metastatic disease earlier, which may lead to better survival. Early detection can help in prevention and even curing the disease at its early stages which prove to be better than when treated at a later stage. These initiatives for accurate diagnosis of the condition can support doctors to recommend effective treatment to the patient, which leads to an increase in the patients’ chances of survival. As a result, such advances in prostate cancer tend to promote the adoption of advanced prostate cancer diagnostic instruments and thereby promoting the growth of the global prostate cancer therapeutics market.

Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market- Segmentation

By Treatment

• Hormonal Therapy

• Chemotherapy

• Immunotherapy

• Radiation Therapy

• Targeted Therapy

Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market- Segment by Region

North America

• US

• Canada

Europe

• UK

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• France

Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

