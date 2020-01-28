New York, January 28, 2020: The Polyethylene Wax Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 2 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 5% in the given forecast period.

The Polyethylene Wax Market is segmented on the lines of its process, type, application and regional. Based on process it covers Polymerization, Modification, Thermal Cracking. Based on type it covers LDPE, HDPE, Oxidized, Micronized. Based on application it covers Plastic Processing, Hot-melt Adhesive, and Ink & Coating. The Polyethylene Wax Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

Polyethylene wax market is manufactured by polymerization of ethylene, a derivative of crude oil. The process of polymerization of ethylene is significant as level of polymerization affects the physical properties of polyethylene wax. Manufacturers have developed the polymerization process to produce wax with desired properties. The report indicates that the increasing demand for polyethylene wax in production of polyvinyl chloride is expected to boost the global polyethylene wax market. Growing demand for polyethylene wax from the coatings and printing inks industries will also augment the growth of the global polyethylene wax market during the forecast horizon.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report Honeywell International Inc., The International Group Inc., Arya Chemical Inc., The Lubrizol Corporation, Westlake Chemical Corporation, and Clariant AG. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Polyethylene Wax Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Polyethylene Wax Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Polyethylene Wax Market

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The major driving factors of Polyethylene Wax Market are as follows:

Growing End-Use Applications of polythene Wax

Volatility in raw material costs

The Polyethylene Wax Market has been segmented as below:

The Polyethylene Wax Market is segmented on the lines of Method, Product Type, Application and Regional Analysis.

By Method this market is segmented on the basis of Polymerization, Modification, Thermal cracking and Others. By Product Type this market is segmented on the basis of Low Density Polyethylene Wax, High Density Polyethylene Wax, Oxidized Polyethylene Wax, Micronized Polyethylene Wax and Others.

By Application this market is segmented on the basis of Plastic Processing, Hot-melt Adhesive, Ink & Coating and Others. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Table of Contents

Introduction

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Markets Covered

1.3 Stakeholders

Research Methodology Report Summary Market Overview Industry Trends Premium Insights Polyethylene Wax Market Analysis, By Process Polyethylene Wax Market Analysis, By Type Polyethylene Wax Market Analysis, By Application Polyethylene Wax Market Analysis, By Region Competitive Overview Company Profiles

12.1 Honeywell International

12.2 Mitsui Chemicals

12.3 Clariant

12.4 Trecora Resources

12.5 BASF

12.6 SCG Group

12.7 Innospec Inc.

12.8 The Lubrizol Corporation

12.9 Euroceras

12.10 Westlake Chemical Corporation

