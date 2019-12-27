Global Helium Market Research Report 2018 is latest research study released by Advance Market Analytics evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The influencing Factors of the report is growth of this market include authorized regulations with respect to the usage of the information, availability of highly reliable products in the market, and increase in operational efficiency of. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Helium Market.

Definition:

Helium is an odorless, Colorless, non-toxic, non-corrosive, and non-combustible gas mainly produced or sourced from natural gas wells. The gas also occurs naturally in air, in extremely minute concentration by its release during radioactive decay of uranium. The helium market has high growth prospects due to the maximum applicable for gyroscopes for better navigation in submarines and airplanes that are steering the market growth. Additionally, increasing demand due to it's used as protective gas for flushing during the processing of semiconductors chips. The major companies are adding more innovative techniques in Asia-Pacific countries as these countries are focused on the fastest-growing verticals for the manufacturing of fiber optic cables applications.

Global Helium Market and Competitive Analysis

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Air Liquide (France), Messer Group (Germany), Polish Oil and Gas Company (Poland), Iwatani Corporation (Japan), Exxon Mobil Corporation (United States), Matheson Tri-Gas (United States), ONEOK Inc. (United States) and Qatargas Operating Company Limited (Qatar)

Additionally, Chapters on Historical & Current Global Helium Market Development Scenario, Market Entropy to Race Aggressiveness and Patent Analysis* is covered along with Competitors Swot Analysis, Product Specifications and Peer Group Analysis with important financial metrics like Gross Margin, Total Revenue, Segment Revenue, Employee Size, Net Profit, Total Assets etc.

Market Drivers

Upsurge Demand from the Healthcare Industry

Market Trend

Increasing Demand from Asia-Pacific Regions

Restraints

High Cost associated with the Extraction and Transportation of Gas

Opportunities

Increasing Demand from Electronics and Semiconductor Industry

Challenges

Stiff Competition among Major Players

Segmentation and Targeting

The titled segments and Market Data Breakdown are illuminated below:

by Type (Gaseous, Liquid), Application (Breathing Mixes, Cryogenics, Leak Detection, Pressurizing and Purging, Welding, Controlled Atmosphere, Other), End Users (Aerospace and Aircraft, Electronics and Semiconductors, Nuclear Power, Healthcare, Welding and Metal Fabrication, Other)

Helium Major Geographical First Level Segmentation:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa***

*** For global version, list of below countries by region can be added as part of customization at minimum cost.

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Helium Product/Service Development

Marketing Communication and Sales Channel

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

.....

Executive Summary

Global Helium Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape - Insights on Market Development Scenario

Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc] Global Helium Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025) Market Size by Type

Global Helium Revenue by Type

Global Helium Volume by Type

Global Helium Price by Type

Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Helium Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

Manufacturers Profiles Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

