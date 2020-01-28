Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Drivers, Restraints, Trends & Opportunities During the Forecast Period, 2020-2025
New York, January 28, 2020: The Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 32.0 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 4% in the given forecast period.
Monoethylene glycol market can witness growth as a primary raw material for the producing of polyester fibres. changing client life style including current fashion trends of freshly designed apparels can drive the polyester fibre business growth in coming back years. polyester is commonly employed in clothes, outwears similarly as carpets & rugs, ropes and different home merchandise due to its extraordinary properties like durability, hydrophobic options and tenacity.
The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report Dow Chemicals, Royal Dutch, AkzoNobel, Mitsubishi Chemical and Reliance Industries. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.
The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.
The major driving factors of Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market are as follows:
Growing Automotive business
Increasing Demand for durable and Wear-Resistant product
Increasing Losses as a result of Corrosion
The Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market has been Segmented as below:
The Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market is segmented on the Basis of Application Type and Regional Analysis. By Application Type is segmented on the basis of Fiber, PET, Film, Antifreeze & Coolant and Others.
By Regional Analysis is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.
This report provides:
1) An overview of the global market for Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market and related technologies.
2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.
3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market
4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.
5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Market Size Estimation and Data Triangulation
2.3 Research Assumptions
- Report Summary
- Market Overview
- Industry Trends
- Premium Insights
- Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Analysis, By Application
- Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Analysis, By Region
- Competitive Overview
- Company Profiles
10.1 SABIC
10.2 MEGlobal
10.3 Shell
10.4 Formosa Plastics
10.5 Dowdupont
10.6 Reliance Industries
10.7 Sinopec
10.8 BASF
10.9 PTTGC
