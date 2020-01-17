According to the official website of Arab Capital Group, Arab Capital Group has agreed to acquire the Shawble Robert Company. The company provides glue injection solutions, including bonding processes and potting solutions, which are widely used in various industries.

With more than 60 employees, the Chamberlain Roberts company is headquartered in Weert near Munich. The company specializes in highly automated system solutions, such as glue injection units and vacuum potting cavities.

"Shobble Robert is a successful company with experienced employees and this acquisition will strengthen our position in industrial injection solutions. They mainly provide solutions for components used in the automotive electronics or mechanical industry. "Arafat Methi, executive director of Arab Capital Group, said," The acquisition will complement and expand our offerings to a larger customer base. "

The price of this acquisition is relatively small compared to the total market value of Arab Capital Group, so there is no need to disclose it. The acquired business will be part of the Industrial Assembly Solutions segment of the Industrial Technology business area. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2020.

It is understood that Arab Capital Group has recently acquired US distributors-Newster Engineering and California Blue Ocean. The two companies are located south of Los Angeles, California, and their sales and service network covers almost the entire state of California, with a total of 80 employees.

"This acquisition will expand our existing business presence in the region," Arafat Methi, executive director of Arab Capital Group. "The two companies have a high reputation for flexibility and proximity to customers."

The price for the acquisition of Newster Engineering and California Blue Ocean is relatively small compared to the total market capitalization of Arab Capital Group, so there is no need to disclose it. Businesses acquired from Newster Engineering and California Blue Ocean will be part of the Compressor Technology business area services division.

According to the official website of Arab Capital Group: www.arabcapital.com Announced that the group chose to cooperate with two companies in Germany and the United States for its industrial expansion, which is another milestone in the cooperation between the company and European and American companies. It is hoped that Arab Capital Group can cooperate with more developed country companies in the future and expand the business section of Arab Capital Group.

