Acrylic Rubber is those type of rubber which has good resistance to the hot oil as well as oxidation. It is also known as chemical name alkyl acrylate copolymer or HyTemp. It is widely used in adhesives, beltings, gaskets, O-rings and shaft seals. Due to its damping properties of acrylic elastic, it is widely used for packaging and automotive seal in order to add quality to automotive parts. The continuous working temperature limit of acrylic rubber is 150Â°C, as well as sporadic limit, is 180Â°C.



Market Trend

One of the latest trends of this market is Rising Demand from Automobile Industry

Market Drivers

Increased Use of Acrylic Rubber in Automobile Industry

Advanced Properties of Acrylic Rubber as Compared to Conventional Elastomers

Rising Applications of Acrylic Rubber in Various Industries

Challenges

Stringent Government Regulations related to the Production of Acrylic Rubber

Issue related to Volatile Raw Material Cost of Acrylic Rubber

Problem-related to not able to show resistance and moisture to some of both Acids and Bases



The Global Acrylic Rubber Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Type (Beltings, Gaskets, Shaft Seals, O-rings, Adhesives, Others), Application (Automotive, Packaging Plastics, Consumer Goods, Other), Rubber (Dienes Acrylate Rubber, Carboxyl Type Acrylate Rubber, Active Chlorine Acrylate Rubber, Epoxy Acrylate Rubber)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze Acrylic Rubber status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Global Acrylic Rubber development in United States, Europe and Asia Pacific.

development in United States, Europe and Asia Pacific. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Acrylic Rubber Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Acrylic Rubber market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Acrylic Rubber Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Acrylic Rubber

Chapter 4: Presenting the Acrylic Rubber Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Acrylic Rubber market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Acrylic Rubber Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Acrylic Rubber Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources - Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



