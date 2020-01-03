Global Customer Care BPO Market to Drive with A CAGR Of 5.6% during the Forecast Period. North America held the highest market share of 40.6% in 2019 and anticipated to project the fastest growing CAGR over the forecast period.

AI and Machine Learning Integration to Elevate Customer Query Management in Customer care BPO Market

The global customer care and BPO market is expected to leverage double digit growth potential in forthcoming years, owing to incessant multi industry adoption. Emerging economies such as Asian countries of India have remained core workforce hub for skilled and affordable labor. Adroit Market Research takes a closer look of the market and identifies growing trends and opportunities in customer care and BPO market in its recent compilation, ‘Global Customer Care BPO Market by Product and Application, Forecast 2020-25’.

Emergence of SMEs across the region is also likely to further benefit onward rise in global customer care BPO market. In this light, renowned international veterans such as US based Alorica contemplates geographical expansion in India. The development is core to aid rampant growth in global customer care and BPO market in the coming years. Technological interventions are raving up industries, and the trend is witnessing optimistic integration even in customer relation industries such as customer care and BPO industry striving to enhance customer experience.

The next big thing trending in customer care BPO market is AI implementation to improve wise decision making at considerably limited time and with improved efficiency. Pattern recognition is vital in any industry to customize solutions aligning with user preferences. With advances in machine learning, AI algorithms can classify silos of customer centric information and use the same for superlative outcome in terms of customer solutions. Additionally, as enterprises and businesses are swiftly improving customer services to remain atop competition spectrum, adoption of AI and machine learning remains indispensable across industries, eying controlled operational costs and minimum discrepancies.

Leading BPOs are incessantly integrating AI and machine learning capabilities to improve outcome in backoffice, human resourcing and other B2B industry. In this light, leading BPO company, Stefanini has upgraded its customer service solutions with its new intelligent virtual assistant chatbot, David. The chatbot is designed to cater to round the clock customer query management thereby enhancing efficiency and throughput in customer care BPO market.

Further, Jamaica based BPO Itelbpo eyes AI integration to improve customer management. This new technology is aimed at automating call management, systematically replacing manual monitoring and quality assessment of front line callers. Dedicated speech analytics tools are markedly deficient in accurately monitoring calls. AI integration therefore is expected to offset prevalent challenges as such besides accelerating data mining potential. Aforementioned developments are estimated to incur substantial spike in customer care BPO market growth.

This collaborative research offering on global customer care BPO market is a meticulous documentation of current market landscape, rendering a systematic SWOT analysis and data compilation based on primary and secondary data. A thorough rundown of market segments as well as competition spectrum have also been tagged in the subsequent sections to encourage lucrative business deals as well as sustainable revenue inflow. The report is aimed to document plausible business opportunities as well as cues on marketing tactics based on which new as well as established market participants can facilitate maximum return on investments in the highly competitive global customer care BPO market.

Leading players of the global customer care BPO market include Teleperformance SA, Convergys, Atento, Star Trek Inc., Arvato, TeleTechHoldings, Serco, Acticall (Sitel), West Corporation, Webhelp, Amdocs, Transcom, Infosys BPM, and Comdata Group, Inc.

