Insulin Pump Description :-

An insulin pump is a medical device used for the administration of insulin in the treatment of diabetes mellitus, also known as continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion therapy. The device configuration may vary depending on design. A traditional pump includes: the pump (including controls, processing module, and batteries); a disposable reservoir for insulin (inside the pump) a disposable infusion set, including a cannula for subcutaneous insertion (under the skin) and a tubing system to interface the insulin reservoir to the cannula. Other configurations are possible. For instance, more recent models may include disposable or semi-disposable designs for the pumping mechanism and may eliminate tubing from the infusion set.An insulin pump is an alternative to multiple daily injections of insulin by insulin syringes or an insulin pen and allows for intensive insulin therapy when used in conjunction with blood glucose monitoring and carb counting.

Top Company Coverage of Insulin Pump market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

Medtronic

Johnson and Johnson

Roche

SOOIL

Tandem Diabetes care

Insulet Corp

Valeritas

Microport

Insulin Pump Market by Product Type Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Normal

Patch Pump

Insulin Pump Market by Application Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.): Downstream Customers and Market Analysis):

Type I Diabetes

Type II Diabetes

Global Insulin Pump Market Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand and Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

