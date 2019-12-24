CNG Vehicles Market analyse the global CNG Vehicles market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.

About CNG Vehicles

Compressed natural gas vehicle is an alternative fuel vehicle that uses compressed natural gas as the fuel rather than gasoline or diesel. CNG, or compressed natural gas, is stored at high pressure, 3,000 to 3,600 pounds per square inch (21 to 25 MPa). The required tank is more massive and costly than a conventional fuel tank. The CNG vehicle’s emissions are cleaner, with lower emissions of carbon and lower particulate emissions per equivalent distance traveled. There is generally less wasted fuel.

CNG Vehicles Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Fiat Chrysler

Volkswagen

Ford

General Motors

Toyota

Iran Khodro

Nissan

Volvo Group

Hyundai

Honda

Suzuki

Mercedes-Benz

Renault

PSA Peugeot Citroen

Great Wall Motors

Geographical Analysis of CNG Vehicles Market:

This report focuses on the CNG Vehicles in Asia market, especially in North America, Asia and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

CNG Vehicles Market Segment by Types, covers:

OEM

Car Modification

CNG Vehicles Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Personal Use

Commercial Use

Scope of Report:

In the last several years, Global market of CNG Vehicles developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 8.19%. In 2015, the production of OEM CNG Vehicle is about 234.4 k units and the Car Modification is about 2495.4 k units, with a production market share 91.41%.

North America is a large consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 18.73%. Following North America, China is another important consumption place with the consumption market share of 18.02% in 2015.

Market competition is intense. Fiat Chrysler, Volkswagen, Ford, General Motors, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold high-end customers, and their products are famous in the world.

Industry concentration is deepening. China domestic CNG vehicles enterprises are increasing investment and absorbing foreign advanced technologies so that large companies will gain more market share.

The worldwide market for CNG Vehicles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 52600 million US$ in 2024, from 40900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the CNG Vehicles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe CNG Vehicles product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of CNG Vehicles, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of CNG Vehicles in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the CNG Vehicles competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the CNG Vehicles breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, CNG Vehicles market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe CNG Vehicles sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

No. of CNG Vehicles Market Report pages: 135

