Interventional Neurology Market is driven by the rise in the prevalence of neurological diseases, severity of the disease, rising demand for effective treatment methods, surge in demand for minimally invasive procedures, and growing awareness among people

Interventional neurology can be defined as a specialty aimed at treating major diseases of the brain, spine, and neck, through minimally invasive image guided techniques. Major diseases treated by interventional neurologists include cerebral aneurysm, head and neck tumors, intracranial atherosclerosis, meningiomas, ischemic strokes, spinal vascular malformations, and vertebral body tumors. Intracranial aneurysm, such as subarachnoid hemorrhage, is one of the common neurological disease affecting over 30,000 people in the U.S. each year and over 2% of the global population. Central nervous system arteriovenous malformations (AVMs) have been reported in over 0.15% of the U.S. population, of which over 90% are supratentorial located. Among these, over 4% of the cerebral AVMs are due to hemorrhagic conversions.

Significant rise in the prevalence of neurological diseases, severity of the disease, rising demand for effective treatment methods, surge in demand for minimally invasive procedures, and growing awareness among people is expected to contribute to the growth of the market. In addition, technological advancements in the field of interventional neurology, rising patient pool of hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke, and strong focus on research and development leading to new product launches and product enhancements, are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market.

Moreover, decreasing cost of products attributed to the strengthening of the distribution networks and localized manufacturing is likely to boost market growth during the forecast period. However, dearth of trained interventional neurologists and stringent regulatory procedures, among others are anticipated to hamper market growth. Furthermore, high cost of procedures, lack of disposable income in the developing regions, and the lack of well-established reimbursement policies are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.

The global interventional neurology market can be segmented based on product type, indication, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be segmented into coiling and embolization devices, angioplasty and stenting systems, support devices, and neurothrombectomy devices. The coiling and embolization devices segment can be sub-segmented into embolic coils, liquid embolic agents, and flow diverting devices. The angioplasty and stenting systems segment can be bifurcated into carotid artery stents and embolic protection systems. Support devices include microcatheters and guidewires. Based on indication, the market can be categorized into cerebral aneurysms, ischemic stroke, arteriovenous malformations, and others. In terms of end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and others.

Geographically, the global interventional neurology market can be segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2016. It is anticipated to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. Strong growth in the region can be attributed to the well-established health care infrastructure, growing awareness among people, and strong focus on research and development. Europe is anticipated to be the second largest market in terms of revenue. Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significantly high CAGR during the forecast period, with growth being driven by China and India. Growth in these countries is driven by increasing patient population, government focus on enhancing health care infrastructure, and rising awareness among people.

Leading players in the global interventional neurology market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, Abbott Laboratories, Stryker Corporation, Johnson and Johnson, Terumo Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, W. L. Gore and Associates, Inc., and Cook Medical. The primary growth strategies adopted by the market players include acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, and product enhancements, to strengthen their position in the market.

