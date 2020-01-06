Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Mobile Money Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Mobile Money Market. Mobile Money Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Over the last decade, global digitalization has been increased robustly. In addition to this, the usage of Bit Money based trading has vigorously escalated the demand for mobile money. Furthermore, growing awareness about the advanced technologies as well as the increasing usage of smart devices will generate significant demand over the forecasted period with better communication facilities. However, the majority of the low-income population have adopted the low-quality applications which are prone to theft and higher transactional costs which might stagnate the business growth. Since mobile money is one of the innovative payment types. Introduction to these highly automated platforms has simplified the use of financial services by mobile devices.

Vodafone Group Plc. (United Kingdom), Gemalto (Netherlands), Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) (United States), Google Inc. (United States), Mastercard Incorporated (United States), Bharti Airtel Limited (India), Orange S.A. (France), Monitise Plc (United Kingdom), Mahindra Comviva (India), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (United States), MTN Group Limited (South Africa), Vodacom Group Limited (South Africa), Safaricom Limited (Kenya), Econet Wireless (South Africa)

Market Drivers:

Growing Awareness About Advanced Digital Payment Software

Robustly Increasing Smartphone Industry leading to Rising Demand for Mobile Money

Market Trends:

Introduction to Secure Remote Commerce (SRC) which Simplifies the Digital Transactions

Growing Adoption of Technologically Secure Biometric Authentication Technology

Market Opportunities:

Minimized Gap Between Actual and Virtual Financial

Enhanced Flexibility Provisions Among the Mobile Money Services

Market Restraints:

Risk of Theft and Hacking for Moderately Secure Mobile Money Applications

Lack of Awareness About the Advantages of Mobile Money Services

Market Challenges:

Lack of Secure Platform Provision from Undeveloped Economies

Skilled and Literate Consumer Base is Required for Ideal Use of Mobile Money

by Mode of Transaction (Nfc/Smart Cards, Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web/Wap Payments, Short Message Service (SMS), Stk/USSD), Location of Payment (Remote Payments, Proximity Payments), Nature of Payment (Person to Person, Person to Business, Business to Person, Business to Business), Type of Purchase (Airtime transfer and top-ups, Money transfers and payments)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Mobile Money Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Mobile Money market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Mobile Money Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Mobile Money

Chapter 4: Presenting the Mobile Money Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Mobile Money market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



