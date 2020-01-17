The 2020 Goldreed Industrial Design Award (GIDA) is off and running! The million RMB prize has announced its Call for Entries and the opening of its online entry portal since January 15, 2020. Good news for potential participants that no registration fee will be charged by GIDA.

The portal can be found on the official website of GIDA and 8 categories including Transportation Means, Manufacturing Equipment, Information Processing, Home Life, Sports and Healthcare, Public Facilities, Culture and Creativity, Communication Design are opened for the entries submissions.

Chinese prize craving for excellent designs towards future

Goldreed Industrial Design Award, based on Xiongan New Area of China, is an international design prize driven by globalization, specialization and market orientation. The prize is created to discover future design, inspire future life and empower future cities. The competition is inspired by the Chinese concept of “harmony” and focuses exclusively on those good designs featuring intelligence and sustainable development.

Future is shaped by good designs. GIDA awards have the ambition of designing a better future by sharing oriental wisdom and spreading the values and spirits of good designs worldwide.

Two groups of Products and Concepts won’t miss any brilliant design

For all of eight categories mentioned before, two groups of Design Products and Design Concepts are available. To be eligible for the Design Products group of 2020 GIDA Awards, entries must have first aired or been made public after January 15, 2018. While as for the Design Concepts group, entries must not have aired or been made public.

There is a total RMB 4.3 million prize pool established to encourage outstanding designs created by designers, design teams, design studios, companies, universities and institutes from all countries and creative fields. The winner of Best of the best, evaluated by jury as the best design of the year, can win a prize up to RMB 1 million, which will be a good reward for excellent designs.

Profound benefits attracting good designs worldwide

Except for the winners’ kit of a trophy and a certificate of GIDA, winners will be invited to the GIDA Award Ceremony, the 3rd Hebei International Industrial Design Week in September, 2020. They will have exclusive opportunities to communicate with employee, existing or potential clients, business partners and the media.

Excellent designs will be displayed on the online platform of GIDA and two physical exhibitions of good designs and awarded designs will attract profound attentions from public and relative sectors surely.

Joint presidents of jury ensuring openness of the award

A jury with joint presidents of GIDA award has been proposed to ensure the fairness, justice and openness of the competition. All the entries will be evaluated comprehensively in terms of three aspects comprising manufacture, life and ecology. That’s because that GIDA believes that a good design should benefit a better lifestyle, improve manufacture, help citizens live harmony with nature.

The Call for Entries of GIDA will close on June 30, 2020. For more information on GIDA and the Call for Entries, please click its official website www.goldreedaward.org or visit its Facebook page www.facebook.com/GoldreedAward.

Contact:

For questions and entries, please feel free to contact us:

Goldreed Industrial Design Award Committee

Tel: 0312-5675515

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: www.goldreedaward.org

Facebook: @GoldreedAward

Twitter: @GoldreedAward

Media Contact

Company Name: Am-News

Contact Person: JANE

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: www.am-news.com







