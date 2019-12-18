Top Players in Demulsifier Market are BASF, AkzoNobel, Baker Hughes, Clariant, Ecolab, Schlumberger, Dow Chemicals, Halliburton, Croda International, Momentive Performance Materials, and Weatherford

The robust growth in automotive industry is expected to aid expansion of the demulsifier market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “DemulsifierMarket Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Oil-soluble, Water-soluble), By Application (Crude Oil, Sludge Oil Treatment, Petroleum Refining, Oil-based Power Plant, Lubricant, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” The increasing demand for lubrication is expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

According to the report, on the basis of application, the market is segmented into crude oil processing, petroleum refining, oil-based power plants, lubricant manufacturing, sludge oil treatment, and others. Crude oil processing is expected to account for maximum share in the market period owing to the surge in crude oil exploration and production activities. Demulsifier market trends include the increasing demand for oil around the world. Furthermore, the increasing demand for high-grade demulsifiers in offshore oil fields, heavy oil, and aging and maturing oil fields is expected to have a positive impact on the market.

Key Market Driver Increase in demand for oil

Key Market Restraint Strict environmental regulations

The report offers an all-encompassing summary of the demulsifier market. It is put together after extensive study by the top analysts. It contains in-depth detailed information attributed to the recent advancements and innovations to benefit companies and investors.

Increasing Production of Crude Oil Will Contribute Growth

The increasing demand and production of vehicles is expected to accelerate the growth of the market. The growing demand for crude oil will drive the market during the forecast period. The announcement to increase the production of crude oil by West Africa Oil and Gas is likely to create new growth opportunities for the market. For instance, West Africa Oil and Gas announced that to increase crude oil production from West African countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Congo, etc. The new announcement is likely to increase crude oil production by 1935.90 to 3006.24 thousand barrels per day. Moreover, ONGC has recently discovered new oil reserves over 230million tonnes of in-place oil reserves. This will help India to reduce its import crude oil from other countries and also, help to escalate the demulsifier market. The discovery of new oil reserves by ONGC is likely to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In addition, the contract between Halliburton and Eni Iraq BV is predicted to propel the growth of the market. Halliburton announced that it has secured two contracts with Eni Iraq BV to provide integrated drilling services at Eni’s Zubair Oil Field in Southern Iraq. This new contract will escalate the production of crude, thus resulting in the growth of the market.

Availability Of Crude Oil Will Boost Growth In Middle East and Africa

The Middle East and Africa is expected to dominate the demulsifier market during the forecast period owing to the availability of crude petroleum in the region. Many oil-producing nations such as Kuwait, Iran, UAE, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia are further increasing the production of crude oil due to rising needs. In North America, the USA has great potential for the market owing to the ongoing exploration activities for shale gas. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest developing market owing to increasing crude oil processing plants and oil refineries facilities in India and China. For instance, India is going to invest in building the world's most significant greenfield processing plant. The new refinery facility is intended to deliver different grades of transportation fuels used by Euro IV or more vehicles. Europe is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to the rising investment in new innovation and surge in the purchasing power of people. In addition, the increasing demand for demulsifiers from different nations, such as Italy, Germany, Spain, UK, France, and Russia will further aid the growth of the market.

