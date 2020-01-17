January 17, 2020 - Homes are built for adults, and this makes ensuring safety of babies and kids of all ages, while they play, sleep or eat at home, of critical essence. Inaya, the brand that makes baby safety products, is pleased to introduce its line of safety gadgets and kits that are designed to bring peace of mind to parents.

How can houses be made safer for little ones, who are voiceless, or too weak, frail or sensitive to defend themselves or seek timely help? This question led Omar, the Founder of Inaya, to conceptualize the brand, and the outcome was a line of child proofing products that can save precious little lives in risky situations.

Inaya’s products are meant to avert tragedies such as the one that befell Jozef Dudek, a two-year-old kid who died when a heavy, 70-pound dresser made by a reputed brand fell on him. The tragedy led to what is considered the largest child wrongful death settlement in US history. The incident is not alone, and every year, several babies or toddlers are reported killed due to furniture related accidents.

Incidents like the one that killed Dudek could have been avoided with the presence of safety gadgets, such as Inaya’s anti-tip furniture straps or wall anchor straps. Each strap can support up to 100lb of weight, and is easy to install. Other safety products from Inaya include a complete baby proofing kit with multipurpose locks, hidden cabinet and drawer locks and soft corner bumpers, and child door locks. All products carry minimal designs and easy installation instructions.

"Many house corners that are normal for us are actually potential accident zones for babies and kids. When my family grew, I could see that virtually every corner of my house was unsafe for our little ones and a potential danger zone. This is why decided to found Inaya," says Omar, Founder, Inaya.

Inaya not only offers baby safety products, but a lot of useful advice and tips on common safety and health concerns related to growing babies. The official website can be browsed for parenting tips, DIY and safety hacks for moms and dads.

Inaya’s anti-tip straps products are available at Amazon or at Inaya’s online store. US orders receive free shipping and there is money back guarantee on each product.

