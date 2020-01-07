Artichokes Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Origin (Organic, Conventional); Product Type (Globe Artichokes {Baby Anzio, Big Heart, Green Globe, Others}, Elongated Artichokes {Siena, Others}); Application (Liqueur, Food, Pharmaceutical, Others), and Geography

Latest market study on “Global artichoke market Analysis and Forecasts by Origin (Organic and Conventional); Product Type (Globe Artichokes {Baby Anzio, Big Heart, Green Globe, Others} and Elongated Artichokes {Siena, Others}); Application (Liqueur, Food, Pharmaceutical, Others),”, The global artichokes market is accounted to US$ 3,048.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2019 2027, to account to US$ 4,464.1 Mn by 2027. The report includes key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The Europe region held the largest market share in the global artichoke market. The production and consumption rate of artichokes is expanding rapidly, with Italy and Spain being the significant markets for the artichoke industry. The European artichoke market is primarily being driven by the growing demands for convenience food products. These countries are witnessing an upsurge in the middle-class and upper-middle-class population as well as growth in the food and beverage industry, which provides ample opportunities for the key artichoke market players. With increasing health consciousness among the consumers, the demand for artichoke in the region is expected to continue to grow over the projected period.

Under the application segment, the food industry segment accounted for the largest share in the global artichokes market in 2018. Fresh or jarred artichokes are used in various cuisines especially in salads and pasta. They are also used in dips, tarts and as toppings in pizza or other food. They are boiled, steamed, grilled or roasted with sauces and flavors to make a variety of dishes especially in North Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, and Armenia. There are many traditional and authenticate artichokes home recipes particularly made in Italy, Spain, Turkey, Ireland, and Egypt. For instance, a common Italian artichoke stuffing dish uses a mixture of bread crumbs, garlic, oregano, parsley, grated cheese, and prosciutto or sausage. Apart from this, artichokes are also used in many street foods in these countries. However, the seasonal availability of fresh artichokes has raised the demand for frozen or processed artichokes which is expected to open new avenues for artichokes manufacturers.

The artichoke plant is a type of thorn, enduring blooms, and individual from the sunflower family, which is, for the most part, developed in the nations circumscribing Mediterranean district. It is generally eaten when flower buds are immature. The tender base part of the bud is fruity delightful which is cooked and eaten. Increasing focus on health and novelty food consumption among the people is the main consideration of driving the worldwide artichoke market. Owing to its healthful advantages, which incorporate elevated levels of chromium, antioxidants, fiber, folate, magnesium, and nutrient C has raised its demand among consumers in recent years. In addition, a number of medical research has been conducted to discover the medicinal properties of artichokes. Growing demand from end-user industries such as food, beverages, personal care, and the pharmaceutical industry is expected to propel the growth of the market.

Artichokes are known for their medicinal properties. Though they are originated in the Mediterranean countries, health benefits associated with it have increased its demand globally in recent years. Seasonal availability, concentrated production coupled with low awareness regarding its benefits, has confined the use of artichokes in end-user industries. However, due to its high nutritional profile, the researcher is interested in discovering its antioxidant, choleretic, hepatoprotective, bile-enhancing, and lipid-lowering effects. Till now, the number of clinical and experimental trials have been performed, and positive results have been stated by researchers.

Artichokes are loaded with a number of essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber that helps to cure several diseases and also boost the immune system of the human body. Also, Artichokes are used to prepare herbal liqueur. And on the contrary, preparing liqueur from artichokes is quite an easy, time-saving, and cost-effective method. Unique and exotic flavor, digestive, and aphrodisiac characteristics of artichokes attract the manufacturer to produce artichoke-based beverages. Not only liqueur manufacturers, but consumers are also trying to make non-alcoholic beverages such as herbal tea, cordials, or tonics at home to utilize the medicinal properties of artichokes. In addition, owing to the growing demand of artichokes in beverages, manufacturers have started to focus on the development of new and innovative products.

