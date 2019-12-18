The global network emulator market expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 323.1 Mn by 2027.

Network emulator market is led by the North American region in 2018.The North American region includes the US, Canada, and Mexico. The accessibility of efficient infrastructure within the developed nations has facilitated the manufacturing players to exploit the limits of technology, science, and commerce.There are four key trends that are anticipated to have a positive impact on the network emulator market in North America include digital engagement of the US consumer, operator investment in the LTE and fiber network upgrades, leading RandD investments, favorable economy as well as business environment and lastly the large scale mobile and telecommunication media convergence in the region. In the US, the transformation of mobile customers from connected to digital has been one of the fastest in the world.

Geographically, North America region holds the largest share followed by the Europe and Asia Pacific region in the network emulator market for the current year. Further Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2019 to 2027. The Asia Pacific region has become hub of developing economies experiencing rapid urbanization. Also, the region is also characterized by large number of populations which is another major factor driving network emulator installations in the region. The major reason for this is the high population density of China and India resulting in large number of smartphone subscriptions, supporting government initiatives towards a digitalized economy, huge investments in laying out optical fiber infrastructure that would connect to the backhaul of 5G networks and enhanced focus on concepts such as smart cities and smart buildings. China is the most populated country in the world, and a country with a large number of companies established. ZTE Corporation, Huawei Technologies, Inc. that are two largest telecommunication companies in China are investing significant funds for the development of 5G technology.



The market for network emulator has been segmented on the basis of application, test type, industry vertical, and geography. The network emulator market based on application is sub-segmented into SD-Wan, Internet of Things, Cloud, and others. The SD-WAN segment is expected to hold the prime market share in the network emulator market, owing to its wide application in businesses and enterprises. The network emulator market on the basis of test type is segmented into protocol testing, signaling, functional testing and others. The protocol test type led the network emulator market and it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The market for network emulator by industry vertical is further segmented into government and defense, retail and e-commerce, BFSI, Healthcare, telecommunication and others. The telecommunication sector is expected to hold the lion’s share in the year 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance till 2027.

The major companies offering network emulator market include Apposite Technologies, Aukua Systems Inc., Calnex Solutions Ltd., InterWorking Labs, Inc., Itrinegy, Keysight Technologies, PacketStorm Communications, Inc., Polaris Networks, ROHDEandSCHWARZ, Anritsu Corporation, and W2BI Incorporated among others. Several other companies are also offering these network emulator platform and solutions for various organisations, which is facilitating the market to propel over the years.

Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Network Emulator Market - By Test Type

1.3.2 Global Network Emulator Market - By Application

1.3.3 Global Network Emulator Market - By Industry Vertical

1.3.4 Global Network Emulator Market - By Geography

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Network Emulator Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions

5. Network Emulator Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Proliferation of IoT, 5G, and connected devices

5.1.2 Necessity of secured networks due to increasing cyber-attacks on digital content

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Increased time-to-market for network deployments and higher RandD costs

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Encouraging Government support and investments in digital infrastructures in developing economies

5.3.2 Scaling of IoT

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Emergence of new enterprises, industrial, and residential use cases in near future

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints





Continue…

