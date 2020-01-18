Cosmetic Packaging Industry 2019 Global Market Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, and revenue and forecast 2024.

New research report on “Cosmetic Packaging Market” 2019-2024 is a proficient and in-depth research offers an summary of the current market status, historic, and expected way forward for the Cosmetic Packaging market. Cosmetic Packaging market report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions. Cosmetic Packaging market report offers an extensive analysis of Cosmetic Packaging industry to guide market players, new entrants and investors to get opinion of Cosmetic Packaging industry.

Scope of the Report:

The term cosmetic packaging is used for cosmetic containers and secondary packaging of fragrances and cosmetic products. The primary aim of packaging is the protection of the product from all hazards it can be exposed to during transport and handling. The role of packaging for cosmetics is not only the prime role of containing but also of enhancing aesthetics.

Market Overview:

The global cosmetic packaging market was valued at USD 27.87 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach about USD 35.7 billion by 2024, recording a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period (2019-2024).

The market studied is mainly dependent on the global cosmetic products market, and is subjected to similar dynamics. The increasing demand for cosmetic products in emerging countries and growing consumer awareness are driving the investments of companies that develop innovative packaging solutions. Therefore, a rise in the demand for cosmetic products is expected to boost the demand for packaging.

While packaging improves safety, offers convenience, and reduces theft, it is also laced with several disadvantages. Packaging can be bulky, expensive, and environmentally damaging over the course of its life cycle. Further, the rising efforts for user-friendly packaging are leading to an increase in the cost of innovative cosmetic packaging.

Cosmetic Packaging market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Cosmetic Packaging market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Top Key Players of Cosmetic Packaging Market Report Are:

RPC Group PLC

Amcor Limited

Libo Cosmetics Company Ltd

HCP Packaging Co. Ltd.

AptarGroup Inc.

Cosmopak Ltd.

Quadpack Industries SA

Rieke Packaging Systems Ltd

Albea SA

DS Smith PLC

Gerresheimer AG

Raepak Ltd.

Cosmetic Packaging Market Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Cosmetic Packaging Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Market Trends:



Caps and Closures to Account for Significant Share In The Market



Cosmetic manufacturers are providing enhanced value and experience to reach out to more customers by using caps and closures as a customizable extension of a package design identity.

While they both preserve product integrity and facilitate a product’s use by consumers, packaging solution providers are pairing these caps with ergonomic designs to add to their current functions. Thus, the pairing of applicators and cosmetics' closures has also been witnessed amongst manufacturers.

This development in the market has redefined time-to-market while simplifying projects and shortening lead time, which, in turn, makes the products and packages ready-to-go.

There is a growing attraction for click and close caps to provide the audial assurance and satisfactory closure of the product. Thus, the market is witnessing a growing attraction for magnets in the closures, particularly in luxury skincare packaging.



North America Has A Significant Share In Market



Increasing adoption of advanced technologies for cosmetic packaging and growing trends of skincare products are some of the significant factors driving market growth. Skincare products seem to be the biggest focus for consumers and retailers alike.

The Korean Beauty product trend continues to influence the regional market, especially the Canadian market, as hydration products aimed at creating a dewy, luminous skin look continue to experience high popularity.

The region also has many prominent vendors of cosmetic packaging, who are focusing on expanding. Instead of launching their own new brands, acquisitions, local and global, have become part of their growth strategies.

Many regional packaging vendors are also investing in RandD to innovate new technologies, oriented toward cosmetic products.





Cosmetic Packaging Market Report Answers Following Questions:

What are the important RandD (Research and Development) factors and data identifications to responsible for rising market share?

What are future investment opportunities in the in Cosmetic Packaging Devices landscape analyzing price trends?

Which are most dynamic companies with ranges and recent development within Cosmetic Packaging Devices Market till 2024?

In what way is the market expected to develop in the forthcoming years?

What are the principle issues that will impact development, including future income projections?

What are market opportunities and potential risks associated with Cosmetic Packaging Devices by analyzing trends?

