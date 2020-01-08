NEWS »»»
The Cosmetic Dentistry Market report offers insights into the latest trends. It summarizes key aspects of the market, with focus on leading key players, areas that have witnessed the highest demand, leading regions, and applications.
Cosmetic dentistry plays an important role in improving the colour, position, shape, alignment, size, and overall appearance of a person’s teeth. Rising disposable income of middle-class people in developing nations is driving the global cosmetic dentistry market. From a geographical standpoint, Europe is likely to remain strong in the globalcosmetic dentistry market, finds Fortune Business Insights in a study. The study is titled as “Cosmetic Dentistry Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast”. Presence of a large number of cosmetic dental manufacturers is likely to create growth opportunities for the cosmetic dentistry market in Europe. North America is also projected to grow at a significant rate owing to the rapid advancements in cosmetic dental treatments. In addition to this, the rising awareness on dental technology among consumers may enable North America hold a higher share in the global market. According to a study conducted by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), around 96% of patients going for cosmetic dentistry are females and over 70% of patients fall between the age of 31 and 50.
Leading Players operating in the Cosmetic Dentistry Market are:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
High Cost Associated with Dental Imaging May Hamper the Growth
Factors limiting the growth of the cosmetic dentistry market include mounting costs of dental imaging. This, coupled with poor reimbursement options, is anticipated to restrict the market’s growth in the coming years. Cosmetic dental procedures are conducted with the intention of improving aesthetic appearance of a patient; hence, they do not qualify as primary healthcare procedures. Moreover, dental imaging requires expensive equipment and instruments, limiting access to middle-class population. Such factors may limit the growth of the market in the coming years.
